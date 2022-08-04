Flamengo beat Corinthians 2-0 in São Paulo and was one step away from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores

Flamengo took a huge first step towards the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, in which he would meet the winner of the quarterfinal series that will start tomorrow between the Argentinian Talleres de Córdoba and Vélez Sarsfield. The Mengao beat Corinthians with authorityexecutioner of Boca Juniors, by 2 to 0 as a visitor in the Neo Chemistry Arena, from São Paulo, which was packed with 45,000 fans. Indeed, in the former Corinthians Arena and with the arbitration of the Argentine Patricio Loustau, the team led by Dorival Silvestre Junior imposed conditions during the 90 minutes. And he did it with a fluid game not without forcefulness.

The first goal was scored by Uruguayan striker Giorgian De Arrascaeta, the figure of the field, 37 minutes into the first half, with a spectacular shot to the corner and after a distraction from the defense of the Timaowho claimed a brush on the arm of Joao Gomes prior to the shot. The inevitable in the networks Gabriel Barbosa increased, at 5 minutes of the complement, after a brilliant play by Rodinei on the right wing, which culminated “Gabigol” with a shot close to the far post. The Brazilian striker reached 28 goals in the continental tournament – ​​15 of them in knockout stages – and was one behind Luizao, the top Brazilian scorer in the history of the competition.

Flamengo beat Corinthians in São Paulo and was one step away from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

“We had a great game. The team responded in every way”, said Flamengo’s coach, Dorival Júnior. “But nothing is decided. We know that in football heaven and hell are a foot apart. Chilean Arturo Vidal, who had just scored his first goal for Flamengo last Saturday in the duel against Atlético Goianiense, entered at 73 and made his international debut with his new team.

Corinthians, who had not lost at home since February and had 21 games undefeated in Sao Paulo, will seek to come back next Tuesday when the rematch is played at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. “It was a game of details. We conceded a goal that he hit in the hand, I don’t know the rule to speak well, ”said Cassio, Corinthians goalkeeper. “It was a result we didn’t want, but we didn’t lack dedication or motivation.”

The Argentine presence in the game that took place in the crowded São Paulo stadium was that of former Argentinos Juniors, Fausto Vera, who was called on by the Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira to replace the injured Maycon in the local team just after a quarter of an hour of the initial period. While on the other side of the sidewalk, Chilean Arturo Vidal, who relieved Gomes at 27 minutes of the second period, debuted in the Copa Libertadores wearing the red and black “Fla” ​​shirt.

Formations:

Corinthians: Cassio; Fágner, Bruno Mendez, Fabian Balbuena, Lucas Python; Du Queiroz (m.80, Roni), Victor Cantillo (m.46, Giuliano), Maycon (m.17, Fausto Vera), Adson (m.46, Roger Guedes); Gustavo Mosquito (m.63, Geovane) and Yuri Alberto. DT: Victor Pereira.

Flamengo: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Filipe Luis; Joao Gomes (d.72, Arturo Vidal), Thiago Maia, Giorgian De Arrascaeta (d.87, Víctor Hugo), Éverton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ (d.87, Lázaro) and Pedro (d.87, Éverton Cebolinha). DT: Dorival Junior.

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG).

Estadio: Neo Chemical Arena, from São Paulo.

KEEP READING:

Agustín Rossi’s agent broke down after the fight with the Boca Council and revealed how much the goalkeeper earns: “My impression is that he doesn’t play anymore”

They nicknamed him “the new Messi”, he was marked by his night outings with Piqué and now he is leaving Barcelona through the back door

The video of the disgraceful defeat of the Iranian Hulk in his debut in the ring: he lost by knockout

Jorge Ameal criticized Agustín Rossi after the failure of the negotiation to renew his contract with Boca: “We are not going to break the club”

The 12 defensive rules of Abel Balbo: the DT surprised with his “new method” after the win against Rosario Central

With information from agencies.