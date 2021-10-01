Flamengo eliminated Barcelona from Ecuador and will play against Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores

Flamengo eliminated Barcelona from Ecuador and qualified for the final of the Copa Libertadores. In Guayaquil, the Rio de Janeiro team won por 2-0 and closed the semifinal series with a global 4-0. In this way, it will define the continental contest before el Palmeiras, that came from beating Atlético Mineiro. For second consecutive Year two Brazilian teams they will put the continental tournament into play.

Bruno Henrique scored the goals at 17 and 49 minutes in the match that was played at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil and which had a capacity of 30% of fans for the first time after 18 months of pandemic. The forward had also scored the goals of the 2-0 victory in the first leg played in Rio de Janeiro.

The Mengão, winner of the contest in 1981 before the Cobreloa of Chile and in 2019 against River Plate in Peru, will play the single final against the current champion Palmeiras on November 27 at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. In 2020 Verdão had imposed itself on Santos, in the last antecedent among Brazilians, while his other conquest was in 1999 against Deportivo Cali.

Bruno Henrique was the great figure of the series and author of the four goals for Flamento both in the first leg and in the second leg (REUTERS / Santiago Arcos)

Those directed by Renato gaucho Portaluppi once again demonstrated their power in South American football when imposing with authority in Guayaquil against the yellow team led by the Argentine Fabián Bustos, who placed goalkeeper Javier Burrai and Leandro Martínez at the wheel, while a benchmark like Damián Another Díaz made him join the complement with his compatriot, Sergio López.

But Flamengo always makes a difference when his attack is put into action with the duo made up of Gabriel Barbosa Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, the great figure of the series. The Brazilians were superior throughout the 180 minutes, winning with authority both in the Maracana in the first leg and today in the Banco Pichincha Municipal Stadium, and by characteristics They will star in a clash of styles in the final with a counter-attacking and utilitarian Palmeiras, formatted on the palate of their coach, Cuca. Although for that we will have to wait no less than two months.

TRAININGS:

Barcelona (E): Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Luis Fernando León, William Riveros and Mario Pineida; Adonis Preciado, Michael Carcelén, Bruno Piñatares and Leandro Martínez; Carlos Garcés and Gonzalo Mastriani. DT: Fabian Bustos.

Flamengo: Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel. DT: Renato Portaluppi.

Stadium: Municipal Bank Pichincha (Guayaquil).

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile).

TV: ESPN.

