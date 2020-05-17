‘Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Died of Fentanyl Overdose, His Mom Says – Variety

Logan Williams, a younger actor who appeared on CW’s “The Flash,” died on April 2 at 16 years previous, and his mom has revealed that his demise was attributable to a fentanyl overdose.

In an interview with the New York Put up, Marlyse Williams introduced that preliminary toxicology outcomes confirmed that Logan overdosed on the opioid. She additionally mentioned that he struggled along with his dependancy for 3 years.

Marlyse Williams defined that Logan began appearing when he was 9 years previous, however finally took a break when he was 13 as a result of nerve-racking auditioning course of. It was round that point she came upon he was utilizing marijuana. From there, he escalated to doing different medicine, however she doesn’t know when he began utilizing fentanyl.

“[He] was in full denial as a result of he was so ashamed,” she mentioned.

To assist her son’s drug downside, she remortgaged her home to be able to ship him to a remedy heart within the U.S. and one in British Columbia, Canada. The younger actor had been residing in a gaggle residence as nicely.

“I did every little thing humanly attainable, every little thing a mom might do,” she mentioned. “I did every little thing however handcuff him to me to attempt to preserve him protected.”

Now, she’s hoping his demise may also help elevate consciousness for opioid dependancy and persuade different folks struggling to ask for assist.

“His demise is just not going to be in useless,” she mentioned. “He’s going to assist so much of folks down the street.”

Logan Williams performed a younger model of the Flash in a number of episodes of the CW present’s first two seasons. He additionally appeared in “Supernatural,” “The Whispers” and “When Calls the Coronary heart.” “Flash” star Grant Gustin posted a tribute to the younger actor after studying about his demise.

“I used to be so impressed by not solely Logan’s expertise however his professionalism on set,” Gustin mentioned on Instagram. “My ideas and prayers shall be with him and his household throughout what’s I’m positive an unimaginably tough time for them.”