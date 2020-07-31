Flash Gordon: Sam J Jones, Brian Blessed and Mike Hodges on the origins of a “visible masterpiece” and the sequel that never was

40 years on from its unique launch, 1980’s Flash Gordon is just not solely “…ALIVE!!!” however very a lot kicking – from 31st July, the cult traditional is again in choose cinemas, with a 4K UHD Assortment’s Version set to comply with in Blu-ray, DVD, Steelbook and digital codecs from 10th August.

Although a field workplace success in the United Kingdom, the movie initially faltered in different markets, however its outstanding visuals, tongue-in-cheek humour and hovering soundtrack by Queen have seen it named a favorite of many of at this time’s most influential blockbuster administrators, from Edgar Wright to James Gunn.

Mockingly sufficient, Mike Hodges, the filmmaker who introduced Alex Raymond’s spacefaring caricature hero to the display screen, needed to be satisfied he was the proper man for the job. Having launched his profession in motion pictures with 1971’s gangster thriller Get Carter, Hodges was initially “very reluctant” to take on Flash Gordon, contemplating himself “utterly the mistaken director” – however the efforts of producer Dino De Laurentiis, plus one other essential issue, finally persuaded him to enroll.

“I wasn’t actually skilled with particular results in phrases of movie, and I actually didn’t know something about Flash Gordon,” Hodges tells RadioTimes.com. “So, all in all, I stated I was simply the mistaken director.

“Anyway, Dino endured – he flew me to New York on Concorde, and I met Danilo Donati [production designer and costume designer]. In the finish, my two sons persuaded me – they had been younger youngsters, then, persuading me to do it. So I made a decision to do it – albeit, terrified.”

Maybe Hodges’ most intimidating job was to solid the title character – he “noticed a lot of actors, together with Kurt Russell” however none of them to him felt proper. “There’s a sure look to strip cartoon characters, for a begin. In the ‘30s, they had been very harmless. You needed to discover an actor who had this sort of innocence. And Sam had it.”



Sam J Jones, who’d made his movie debut simply the yr earlier than in 1979 romantic comedy 10, got here as a suggestion from De Laurentiis’ mother-in-law, who noticed the younger actor on an version of Movie star Squares. “She stated, ‘Why don’t you get him? He seems precisely proper.’ and Dino took her recommendation! He flew him over, and he was excellent.

“I do know there have been a lot of rotten tomatoes thrown at him at the time, however I all the time thought he was simply excellent for the position. And he genuinely had a form of innocence.”

Jones himself remembers a prolonged course of of “eight or 9 or 10 months” from first assembly to bagging the position of Flash. “Finally, at the final stage, I was flown to England in, I assume, early-to-mid 1979, for the outdated Hollywood display screen check,” he remembers. “You understand, 30 days of display screen testing – and we’re speaking movie. We didn’t have video again then. In case you wished to do a display screen check, you needed to have a movie crew, a digicam, lighting, make-up, hair, wardrobe, the complete deal. And that’s what we did.

“I couldn’t be like Buster Crabbe from the unique black-and-white serials. However I knew I may simply be true to myself – and again then, I had a naïveté. I had a purity about me as a human being that had not been tainted by Hollywood but!

“The purity and the naiveté has not been diluted. It was in its pure type. I had that. And that was excellent – particularly should you’re going to play comedy. You’re not going to play the joke. You’re simply going to play it critical, and let the joke work itself out, you already know?”



And “work itself out” Flash Gordon did – Jones was joined in the solid by revered stars of stage and display screen Brian Blessed (as Prince Vultan, ruler of the winged Fowl-Males), Timothy Dalton (the Robin Hood-esque Prince Barin) and Max Von Sydow (as Flash’s nemesis, Emperor Ming “the Cruel”) however manufacturing on the movie was notoriously akin to wonderful chaos, with director Hodges as soon as referring to it as “the solely improvised $27 million film ever made”.

“Danilo, the manufacturing designer and costume designer, spoke no English – he’s completely sensible, I cherished him, however he simply actually went off, principally, on his personal, and did what he wished to do,” Hodges remembers.

“I realised that I wasn’t going to have the management that I might usually apply to a movie as the director. So I might actually make all my selections as soon as I had the whole lot in place. I’d wait each morning to see the place we had been, what the set was, and what the costumes had been. After which I’d make it up as I went alongside.

“So as soon as I discovered that that was the position that I needed to play, it was pleasant. I loved it. And I had a fantastic crew who responded in a short time to the whole lot I might suppose up and dream up. It was a most satisfying shoot, to my shock!”



Fuelling the chaotic environment was the presence of Blessed, who admits his behaviour on set was “completely off the wall”, one thing he insists “spurred everyone alongside”. “I bear in mind once we filmed the assault on rocket ship Ajax… I say, ‘Stand by, who desires to stay ceaselessly Squadron 40, DIVE!!!’ and we dived… and I went down doing this [making gun noises] capturing all the monster males. The robots. And so they stated, ‘Reduce, lower, lower, Brian! We put in the sound results, not you!’ – I couldn’t f**king stay with out making noises.”

That the last movie – which sees soccer participant Flash, journey agent Dale Arden (Melody Anderson) and scientist Dr. Hans Zarkov (Topol) journey to the planet Mongo, the place they need to fight the tyranny of Emperor Ming to save lots of the Earth – holds collectively as splendidly because it does is as outstanding a factor as the film itself. “It’s a visible masterpiece,” says Jones, citing the work of each Hodges and Donati, a two-time Oscar winner for his work on Romeo and Juliet (1968) and Fellini’s Casanova (1976). “It’s the costumes, the units, the manufacturing, the vibrant and wealthy colors. Yeah, it truly is a visible masterpiece.”

Unprompted, Blessed echoes his co-star. “I simply suppose the movie is a masterpiece. It usually will get criticised as being camp…. It’s not camp! It’s caricature in type. The color, and the music by Queen, is just sensational! And the solid is superb. It’s very caricature… and I believe that’s a nice energy and energy.”



4 a long time later and the movie nonetheless looms massive in the lives of Hodges, Jones and Blessed – the latter, particularly, can not escape his character’s most well-known catchphrase… not that he minds. “All over the place I’m going, all through the world, queens, prime ministers, taxi drivers, the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker… all of them need me to say, ‘Gordon’s alive’. It’s a celebration. It’s a shout of freedom, you already know.”

In contrast to many of its 1980s blockbuster rivals, although, Flash Gordon was never granted a sequel – partly on account of its underwhelming field workplace returns abroad. However there was discuss – Jones says he signed a contract for “not less than 5 or 6” potential follow-ups, whereas Blessed remembers having conversations with producer De Laurentiis about a sequel set on Mars.

“Dino talked to me about Mars, Flash Gordon’s journey to Mars. And I stated, ‘Properly, nice, as a result of it could be very good to carry into it the Clay Individuals [a tribe native to Mars who appears in the 1938 film serial Flash Gordon’s Trip to Mars]’ – I believe in the unique sequence, the Clay Males had been fantastic, however they didn’t go forward with it.”



If there had ever been a sequel, Hodges says he wouldn’t have returned to the director’s chair, admitting that the movie’s so-called cliffhanger ending – wherein a caption studying “The Finish” seems on the display screen, earlier than a query mark is appended – was supposed as “a kind of joke”.

“I spent most of two years on this movie, I actually wasn’t going to make one other one!” he laughs. “I wished to get again to critical movies, which I managed to do.”

Like several traditional property, although, rumours of a remake continually circle Flash Gordon, with Matthew Vaughn and Taika Waititi each linked to the mission lately. If it ever occurs, Blessed received’t be queueing up on opening night time.

“You’ll not even remotely examine to the unique,” he insists. “Go away it alone! For God’s sake, depart it alone. If you wish to carry us again and make us youthful, as a result of you are able to do that with the strategies now, that’s nice, you continue to can do Mars. However don’t [remake it] – no no no! F**king depart it alone!”

Likewise, the solely advise Hodges is prepared to supply to any director setting his sights on a Flash Gordon remake is “to not do it”. “I’ve to share all the credit score with the crew and solid and everyone, it was a collective effort,” he says. “However no matter that was, it’s a distinctive movie, and I don’t suppose you can make a sequel, not to mention a remake.

“And if it’s something like the remake of Get Carter, I’ll spit blood!”

Flash Gordon is screening now in choose cinemas, with a 4K UHD Assortment’s Version set to comply with in Blu-ray, DVD, Steelbook and digital codecs from 10th August.