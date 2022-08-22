Flashback 2 announces a delay in its launch and will not arrive in time for the 30th anniversary of the classic

30 years of waiting were not enough for a video game that promises to tell a new story on PC and consoles.

Between July and August they have been proposed to be the months with the most announcements in release date delays. The last video game to confirm a change of plans in its marketing has been nothing less than Flashback 2, which will not arrive in time to commemorate the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest classics in the sector in 2022.

We hope that the experience pleases all playersMicroids“We have some important news to share today regarding the release of Flashback 2. Originally planned for this winter on PC and consoles, we have made the decision to delay its premiere to 2023. A more precise date will be shared later”, Microids announced in a statement where it appreciates the patience and support of the fans of the video game: “We are deeply grateful for your understanding and we really hope that the experience pleases all players around the world. “.

The first Flashback hit stores in 1992, so having a new installment in the series on the occasion of the 30th anniversary was undoubtedly a good plan. Once again the unforeseen events that may arise in this kind of development have intervened and we will have to wait a few weeks to know its exact release date.

Developed in collaboration between Paul Cuisset’s team and Microids Studio Lyon, Flashback 2 will invite players to discover a new story that combines action, puzzles and infiltration. This adventure will take you to familiar places like Neo Washington or Jungle, as well as new locations like Neo Tokyo or a mysterious space station. will come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox y Switch.

3D Games Discord

More about: Flashback 2, Flashback, Microids and Delays.