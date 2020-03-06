Flashback Friday: She’s right — that doesn’t work

Enhance pilot fish handles a alternative from a harried shopper who tells fish her new laptop isn’t operating.

“I opened the pc up and entered her password and situated the whole thing completely commonplace,” says fish.

“I requested her as soon as extra what the difficulty was as soon as. She said, ‘I instructed you: It doesn’t work.’

“I closed out sometimes and requested her to sit down down and show me how she accesses the computer.

“The first show bought right here up for her to enter her password. She started in search of to delete the phrase ‘Password.’

“Correct then and there Lesson 101 began.”

