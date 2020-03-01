Flashback Friday: Snow job

This pilot fish runs a small laptop computer retailer the place all maintenance embrace a guarantee: “In case you occur to take pleasure in any points inside two weeks ultimate contact, convey it in and we can take a second look with no additional exertions charges,” says fish.

So it’s that, shortly after a big snowstorm, fish will get a selection from a purchaser who has simply currently launched in his PC to dispose of a pandemic infestation.

Purchaser explains that, throughout the time since fish labored on his laptop computer, he’s not able to get his CD-ROM energy to be taught disks.

That doesn’t seem extra more likely to be connected to the consumer’s genuine draw back, nonetheless the guarantee is the guarantee.

So fish says, sure, convey your laptop computer once more in and we’ll take another check out it.

To be taught this article in full, please click on on proper right here