Flat or curved? Corsair’s new OLED monitor bends so you don’t settle

The Xeneon Flex not only stands for innovation, it also gives you almost everything you could ask for in a PC monitor.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex is a PC monitor like you’ve never seen, because apart from being OLEDultrawide and have a huge panel of 45 inches, it can be bent to suit your needs in every situation. As you know, in the screen market there are really few panel manufacturers, and in this case, Corsair collaborates with LG in order to make this monitor surprise come true, no field is left uncovered.

While other brands choose to use standard OLED panels, easy to get off the TV production lines, it seems that Corsair’s is a custom orderbut you’re going to come to this conclusion the same way we did before counting on the fact that it can be folded: 45 inches, 21:9 a 3440×1440 y 240 Hz. Think about this combination of features and look for them elsewhere, you won’t get the bills (and right now we sound like an ad, but the thing is impressive).

Added to this is a latency of 0,03 ms gris a gris for a super smooth image that will virtually eliminate motion blur; G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility; an HDR with great contrast levels and a brightness of 1000 cd/m2… And then comes the detail that the panel folds, of course, which will allow you to go from a monitor more suitable for productivity and another for immersion when watching movies or playing games, being able to reach a tight curve of 800R.

As you can see in the presentation video, the monitor is folded by hand by pulling some handles on the sides of the paneland since it could not be otherwise, one has to wonder if it will not end up breaking down in some way when applying this type of force over and over again over time. LG has been making flexible OLED panels for a long timebut the thing is scary.

It is also necessary to consider whether that OLED will be up to the specific use on PC, for that of avoiding burning and marks. In this case, Corsair does claim that the panel is “covered with a prevention system burn-in function that works both on power up and power down to ensure a perfect image even after intensive use of interfaces or OS, all guaranteed for three years“.

The Xeneon Flex It has just been presented during Gamescom 2022, and unfortunately we do not have prices at hand yet, but get ready to pay at least a couple of thousand euros… It’s the price for such an accumulation of features if you want to encourage yourself to change monitors at last.

