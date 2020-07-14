Fleabag: Phoebe Waller-Bridge just explained The Hot Priest’s Fourth Wall moment

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge just revealed the rationale why Andrew Scott’s ‘The Priest’ (dubbed by the web as The Hot Priest) is ready to break the fourth wall alongside Fleabag.

Talking throughout the BAFTA TV session The Making of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge spoke about creating the now-iconic character of The Priest, explaining she needed a love curiosity for Fleabag who may “match her intelligence and perceptiveness”.

In the course of the session, Waller-Bridge revealed that Fleabag’s ‘fourth wall’ relationship with the digicam is “mirrored” by The Priest’s relationship and ‘fourth-walling’ with God – each really feel like they’re respectively being watched and “witnessed” the complete time.

The hyperlink between the digicam and The Priest’s God is underlined throughout the season two finale, when Fleabag chooses to bid farewell to the digicam – however The Priest chooses to remain within the priesthood.

Waller-Bridge explained, “[Fleabag] has a relationship with the digicam the entire approach by means of, and it was fascinating to have somebody who has the same factor, he’s mirrored [because] he has God. And she or he’s witnessed by the digicam the entire approach by means of, and in the long run, the large query for her is whether or not or not she will let go of the digicam – and he’s witnessed by God the entire time, and is at all times having to test into that the entire time. And in the long run he has the identical query, so I just felt like it could be a extremely good approach to mirror one another’s journeys.”

Requested whether or not she imagined anybody particular whom Fleabag is talking to when she breaks the fourth wall, Waller-Bridge mentioned that she noticed the unseen presence extra symbolically – and the identical for The Priest.

“I really feel prefer it’s that strain of being watched, and feeling watched, and feeling like for those who’re not being witnessed, does what you’re doing rely for something, does it matter?… She’s consistently grappling with this want for the viewers to validate her,” she added, earlier than stating, “It’s a extremely fraught… relationship.”

“For me it was extra about that, and the identical for him [The Priest], consistently questioning – there’s a strain on him the entire time, asking him if he’s a great individual.”

