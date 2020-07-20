‘Fleabag’ Priest Andrew Scott Set For New Old Vic Play

“Fleabag” star Andrew Scott will headline “Three Kings,” a brand new play written for him by Stephen Beresford (“Delight,” “The Final of the Haussmans”) that’s set to stream from London’s iconic The Old Vic theater.

The play follows eight-year-old Patrick and the revelations and occasions that ensue when his absent father returns unexpectedly and units him the problem of ‘The Three Kings.’

The Old Vic inventive director Matthew Warchus (“The Caretaker”) will direct the play, which is able to stream straight with the theater’s empty auditorium as a backdrop for 5 performances between July 29-Aug. 1. The performances are a part of the theater’s ‘Old Vic: In Digicam’ initiative developed to share reside theater throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has all however paralyzed the sector.

Following the Aug. 1 efficiency, radio and tv broadcaster Dermot O’Leary will host a reside one-off ‘Old Vic: In Dialog’ occasion with Scott.

Tickets are priced between £10 ($12.60) and £40 ($50.40).

“I’m vastly grateful to Stephen for scripting this play specifically for the ‘Old Vic: In Digicam’ sequence and to Andrew for agreeing to carry out it,” stated Warchus. “Their beneficiant assist of The Old Vic at this important time and their spirit of journey in becoming a member of us on this essential fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated.”

Theaters throughout England can reopen from August with socially distanced audiences, U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced final week.

Scott’s current credit embody sequence “His Darkish Supplies” and have movie “1917.” He is because of play the title function in upcoming sequence “Ripley,” and is signed on as a voice expertise for an animated characteristic model of Joseph Conrad’s novel “Coronary heart of Darkness.”