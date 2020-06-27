Fleabag’s Hot Priest joins Normal People stars in surprise crossover sketch

Fleabag‘s Hot Priest has made a surprise look in a particular further episode of hit drama Normal People – recorded for RTE’s Comedian Aid in Eire.

The brief episode sees Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) individually confessing to the favored character, performed by Andrew Scott – ultimately revealing that Marianne has stolen Connell’s a lot lusted after chain.

At that time the pair realise that they’re every on one facet of the identical confessional sales space, and so they begin speaking about their relationship whereas the priest tries in useless to intervene, earlier than the trio sing the Tracy Chapman track Child Can I Maintain You.

The sketch was one in all two particular episodes produced for Comedian Aid, with the opposite imagining Marianne and Connell’s life collectively 40 years into the long run – and each sketches had been filmed at a social distance in gentle of present lockdown restrictions.

Mescal shared the clip on Twitter, urging followers to donate to the charity after watching.

DONATE PLEASE. (I’m screaming as a result of I’m excited) https://t.co/ubcBei5KPC — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) June 26, 2020

Fleabag and Normal People are among the many hottest – and critically lauded – TV exhibits of latest occasions, and so the crossover unsurprisingly noticed a massively optimistic response from followers.

One fan tweeted, “Cherished that #NormalPeople sketch simply good. Simply adore Andrew Scott. Genius placing them collectively. Paul Mescal is a fab singer.”

One other added, “The Normal People confession field sketch is the very best the I’ve ever seen on @RTEOne No contest!”

And a 3rd claimed, “The #NormalPeople #Fleabag mash-up has completely saved the day! Good. Expensive God, they will sing too. Is there no finish to their skills?”

Normal People, which relies on Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel of the identical identify, debuted this 12 months to very large acclaim, with Mescal and Edgar-Jones’ performances singled out for reward.

Fleabag and Normal People are each out there to observe in full on BBC iPlayer