Fleeting success and madness of Ryan Grantham, the Canadian actor who dreamed of killing Justin Trudeau and murdered his mother

Ryan Grantham, best known for playing Jeffery Augustine in Riverdale, It was news in the international media a few days ago when after a long legal process he was sentenced by the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver to life imprisonment for the murder of his mother.

And it is that the 24-year-old went from profiling himself as one of the most promising Canadian actors in the entertainment industry to being on the lips of the whole world not only because of the crime he committed, but because the intentions that he had to end the life of Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister.

To talk about Grantham, we would have to go back to his childhood, because since he was a child he managed to enter the world of acting in projects such as The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007) o Supernatural (2008). The young man also came to participate in films such as Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can (2009) and with the passing of time he managed to position himself in the acclaimed series of Riverdale (2019) in which he would collaborate with world-class stars such as Cole Sprouse y Lili Reinhart.

But in 2020 The situation would take a drastic turn, because on March 31 of that year, Ryan Grantham ended his mother’s life in a cruel way.

It was Judge Kathleen Ker who, during the last hearing on September 20 – where she issued the verdict – revealed that this case was tragic and gave some details regarding how the events occurred.

According to him woman’s Testimony, which was taken up by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC News), the crime would have occurred at the residence of Mrs. Barbara Waite, Grantham’s mother, located in Squamish.

The actor is in prison

There, the young man shot his mother in the head with a .22 rifle while she was calmly playing the piano. Later, the actor used a camera GoPro to record a four-minute clip in which he made his confession and showed his mother’s body.

“I shot him in the neck. Moments later, she would have known it was me,” the young man said. in the video, according to BBC.

In the same hearings, it was revealed that Ryan was an experienced shooter and that he had a weapon under his property. Likewise, it was reported that days before the murder, he was practicing how he would carry out the massacre.

The situation did not end there, since the day after the murder, Grantham covered the body with a sheet, lit some candles around it and hung a rosary on the piano.

After leaving the house where his mother’s body was found, the actor from Riverdale left in a car bound for Ottawa. In the vehicle he had that was loaded with three firearmsmolotov cocktails, ammunition, camping supplies and a map that had information on the location of Justin Trudeau’s house.

Ryan Grantham considered starting a shootout (Photo: by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

At the time, Grantham was 21 years old, but he initially preferred to drive to Hope where he discussed the idea of ​​starting a mass shooting against Simon Fraser University in which he was a student, as another option, he thought of doing the same, but on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Fortunately, the young man did not carry out any of these acts and did not go looking for the prime minister, instead, he went to the Vancouver Police Department in East Vancouver and that was where he finally gave himself up.

The actor, who after his life sentence will not be able to count on parole for the first 14 years of his sentence, was repentant during the trial.

“I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse. It hurts me to think how much I’ve wasted my life. In the face of something so horrible, asking for forgiveness seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry, ”she mentioned during the last day of her hearing according to CBC.

Information retrieved by ABC He noted that Lisa, Grantham’s sister, was the one who found her mother’s inert body and was disappointed to realize that her family member was a danger.

The actor was part of the Rivardale series (Photo: File)

“She was vulnerable and Ryan didn’t give him a chance to defend himself.. It hurts me to know that he was a danger to her life, ”the woman would have commented, in addition to pointing out that both she and her aunt were afraid that the artist would get out of prison.

According to what was mentioned by Chris Johnson – Grantham’s lawyer – the young man would have suffered from depression and other psychosocial disorders that apparently influenced the murder committed by the actor against his mother.

“At the time of the crime, this murder was not done out of hatred or animosity, it was done in the disordered thinking of Mr. Grantham, to prevent him from her mother saw what she thought she was about to do.”pointed out the litigant before the courts.

Likewise, the defender of the accused pointed out that before making the decision, it should also be considered that at that time the young man was 21 years old, did not have a criminal record and turned himself in to the authorities. For his part, Grantham noted during his time on the stand that during his time in seclusion he has dealt with his mental health responsibly.

“Someday, if I ever get out of prison, I hope to continue on this path of improving myself”, he added.

After sentencing, Judge Kathleen Ker noted that Grantham had indeed gone through a “downward spiral” before committing the murder of his mother. The representative of the authority said that, in addition to the state of the young man’s mental health prior to committing the crime, another factor that could influence was that Ryan used cannabis more frequently and watched violent videos on the Internet. deep web.

A few days after the sentence was pronounced against Ryan Grantham and that he continues to be deprived of his liberty, the lawyer Chris Johnson granted an interview to Fox News where he showed his concern that the young man may be sexually abusedAccording to the litigant, the judge in the case would have requested that Grantham be transferred to a medium security prison.

“When people plead guilty to a crime, it does not mean that they are saying: ‘Sure, I will be raped and abused by other prisoners’. That’s not part of the deal. My biggest concern is that other inmates will take advantage and maybe abuse him. We send people to prison to be punished and rehabilitated. So I am hopeful that the latter can take place. We don’t send people to prison so they can only be punished by other prisoners”, said Johnson.

