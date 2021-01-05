Fleetwood Mac Vet Lindsey Buckingham Sells Catalog to Hipgnosis

Hipgnosis Songs saved busy over the vacation: Not 24 hours after the fast-growing firm introduced that it acquired Jimmy Iovine’s manufacturing catalog, it introduced it has acquired the music publishing rights of Lindsey Buckingham, finest identified for his work with Fleetwood Mac.

Together with the 25% share it acquired in September, Hipgnosis — which has invested greater than $1.5 billion in music catalogs in simply two and a half years — now owns 100% of Buckingham’s music publishing rights, together with his publishing and author’s share, of his complete catalog, comprising 161 songs, in addition to a 50% share of any unreleased compositions, in accordance to the announcement.

Buckingham was represented by managers Matt Sadie and Simon White at C3 Administration, his lawyer, David Altschul, of Altschul Olin & Vandergast LLP, and his enterprise supervisor, Rick Mozenter of Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman.

Alongside along with his solo work and an album with longtime accomplice Stevie Nicks — who offered her catalog to Main Wave late final yr for a reported $100 million — Buckingham’s catalog consists of his 4 credit on Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” — together with the smash single “Go Your Personal Manner” — one of many top-selling albums of all time at 45 million copies worldwide, in addition to the group’s 1975 self-titled album, 1979’s “Tusk,” 1987’s “Tango within the Evening” and others.

As well as to his work with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham has launched 5 solo albums, in addition to 1973’s “Buckingham Nicks” and an eponymous 2017 album with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Merck Mercuriadis, Founding father of The Household (Music) Restricted and Hipgnosis Songs Fund Restricted, mentioned: “Lindsey Buckingham is likely one of the biggest guitarists, songwriters and producers of all time but continues to be so underrated. His work with Fleetwood Mac has introduced the world unparalleled pleasure over the past 45 years and he belongs in any dialogue that includes Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney. It’s great to welcome him and his iconic songs each as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac to the Hipgnosis household”.

Lindsey Buckingham mentioned: “Prior to arriving at an settlement with Hipgnosis, I had great lengthy conversations with Merck Mercuriadis. I used to be happy to discover a kindred spirit, somebody who’s a giant fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and a fair larger fan of my solo efforts. I look ahead to working with Merck and the entire Hipgnosis crew going into the longer term, and am assured that my physique of labor might be curated with nice coronary heart and perception”.