Flesh and Blood review: Imelda Staunton shines in dark comedy about a dysfunctional family

I’ll confess, I used to be anticipating ITV’s Flesh and Blood to be a beefed-up, starrier model of the BBC’s Gold Digger. In spite of everything, on the floor they’re very comparable: each dramas deal with an older, rich girl (Francesca Annis in Flesh and Blood, Julia Ormond in Gold Digger) discovering love once more, to the speedy suspicion of her grownup youngsters.

In each dramas, the girl is revealed to have had a turbulent first marriage, and in each dramas the ladies’s daughters initially show extra welcoming to their mom’s new boyfriend, whereas the grownup sons appear repulsed by ideas of their mom’s sexuality and anxious about their very own inheritance.

However there ends any additional comparability, as a result of the place I discovered Gold Digger dour and uninteresting, I assumed Flesh and Blood was mischievous, suspensful and unexpectedly humorous — very humorous, in reality, regardless of the intense stakes which are set out in the primary scene, which reveals a nighttime police crime scene the place a physique is being faraway from the family dwelling on the Sussex coast.

The supply of a lot of the present’s humour is dowdy, nosy Mary, the family’s longtime neighbour, performed by Harry Potter star (and The Crown’s future Queen Elizabeth II) Imelda Staunton. It’s Mary who explains to the police the backstory to her neighbour’s troubles, her dialog with them framing the primary episode, which is informed in flashbacks. However what Mary doesn’t point out is that she harbours an intense crush on enticing 60-something neighbour Vivien (Francesca Annis), whose burgeoning romance with retired surgeon Mark (Stephen Rea) appears to rankle together with her.

There have been shouts of laughter on the press screening I attended, when throughout a darkly comedian scene Mary indicators for considered one of Vivien’s packages — earlier than merrily steaming open the parcel to search out a silk dressing robe, which she wears whereas watching tv, laughing uproariously and spilling her gravy-soaked dinner all down her entrance. She additionally makes even handed use of a pair of binoculars, which she trains on Vivien’s porch.

Contemporary from taking part in one of many Lyons siblings in Years and Years, Russell Tovey performs Jake, Vivien’s solely son and, in response to Tovey himself, a first-class “man baby” and “epitome of poisonous masculinity”. Regardless of his many faults, Jake can also be a supply of humour, significantly throughout his combative interactions together with his two sisters, Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard), who’re each extra financially safe than himself (though no much less sad in their private lives…).

Each Mary and Jake appear instantly suspicious of ex-surgeon Mark, and author Sarah Williams (The Lengthy Music) leaves the viewer unsure of his motivations. He showers Vivien with presents, compliments and spontaneous journeys, his behaviour deemed “gentlemanly” by Vivien’s daughters and dismissed by Jake as “moist”. Mark can also be determined to tie the knot, even browsing the web for areas that may supply fast, fuss-free wedding ceremony ceremonies — regardless of Vivien’s protestations that for the second she’s having fun with her independence following her late husband’s loss of life.

When Vivien collapses throughout episode one, Mark is on-hand to assist her together with his wealth of medical experience — however as she suggests he transfer in, the timing appears too good. Even when he’s not after her substantial wealth, might or not it’s a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy? Or is he merely a spontaneous, courteous older man hoping to quiet down with a vivacious widow?

Nonetheless, the actual coronary heart of this idiosyncratic present is its “essay on womanhood,” as described by director Louise Hooper (Cheat) through the present’s press launch and Q&A. Created, commissioned and produced by an all-female group, the present’s most attention-grabbing or surprising moments throughout episode one all centre round its feminine characters.

For instance, Vivien, at first seemingly mild-mannered and unassuming, reclaims her sexual and monetary independence. In the meantime her youngest daughter Natalie has deserted her inventive pursuits in pursuit of a five-year affair together with her boss, hoping he’ll go away his spouse for her; she struggles when she finds out about her personal father’s equally drawn-out affair in a dialog together with her mom (who has no thought about Natalie’s relationship).

Natalie’s high-flying sister Helen is experiencing marital issues (particularly in the bed room) and finds solace in the underside of an iced G&T. And naturally, Mary is to this point essentially the most attention-grabbing character of all of them: the annoying, overly-familiar neighbour recognisable to many viewers, but whose nosiness takes on a darker edge…

Marrying the accustomed to blackly-comic twists, a fashionable, cinematic backdrop, and irreverence in direction of standard TV crime drama, ITV might nicely have a new hit on their fingers.

Flesh and Blood will air on Monday 24th February on ITV over 4 consecutive nights