Flexible sex: what does it mean and why more and more people are encouraged to try

The heterosexual social imaginary intuits that other orientations (homosexual, bisexual, pansexual) they must have erotic contacts similar to their practices, as if straight erotica was the model to follow. It is expected that between heterosexuality and other forms of attraction there are more similarities than differences.

For this belief heteronormativa very widespread and little questionedhaving relationships with people of the same sex supposes an adaptation, a kind of simulation, a “like”, that resembles heterosexual eroticism when in reality homosexual eroticism is different, including the forms of attraction in the conquest of love. The current openness leads to the desire to try, to browse, to venture into sexual practices with people of the same or different sex/gender.

The concept of heteroflexibility It is imposed at this time of the century as one of the most common practices among young people, in addition to the fact that there are heterosexual adults who have been animated for a long time and yet their sexual dalliances still had no name. Heteroflexible defines those people who have erotic contact with people of the same sex/gender without modifying or questioning their basic sexual orientation, the same concept applies to homosexual people who have contact with heterosexual people, calling themselves in this case, homoflexible .

One of the defining characteristics of sexual flexibility is “curiosity”, the desire to enter other fields in order to to get pleasure, to want to know. Sometimes the contact arises unexpectedly to end in an erotic contact. Other times, it is fantasy first until the moment and the right person are given to unleash the desire.

The term heteroflexible is becoming increasingly popular and It is already part of the vocabulary of many young people and adults which, perhaps, had long been another form of expression of sexuality, but it did not have a name that defined it. Right now, heterosexual practices are being less corseted and need changes to live up to the circumstances of the 21st century.

Straight sexuality leaves its watertight closet and opens to curiosity, test, adventure, daring, doubt, the infinite ways to access a broader pleasure. The elasticity in sexual conduct leads to appropriating the body and subjective instruments to continue being, that is, to stimulate and nurture identity. If until recently heteroflexible behaviors were secret or limited to the margins, today those contacts are transformed into genuine actions that can be shown and shared.

If we talk about the benefits of these open behaviors, we also have to mention some negative aspects to take into account. Being encouraged to enter other erotica means following the desire and desire to do so and in no way should it be an experience to suffer. The hetero like the homoflexibility does not question the basic orientation, in which one feels more comfortable, neither the attraction nor the new sexual experience modify the sexual-affective project that the orientation directs.

For a heterosexual man, being attracted to a man does not change his orientation, only that he feels that he can be excited and feel things for that man, the same for a woman or a homosexual person . The rules of attraction between bodies are so deep, complex and varied that the watertight limits of “what should be” cannot be silenced. Neither reproaches, nor anguish, nor doubt should tarnish the daring of sexual flexibility ; neither if you are in a couple and the possibility of opening it opens, each one can choose who to be with, if with a man or with a woman.

I have assisted couples determined to open the relationship and, as soon as one raised the possibility of doing it with a partner of the same sex, the idea was discarded, discovering many prejudices. A similar question arises when the heterosexual bed is opened to three with the condition that the third be a woman and not a man. These examples show that sexual freedom is usually a mere appearance that covers up the usual prejudices. The sexual freedom displayed by media and apps does not go hand in hand with changes in beliefs that are deeply held. Lots of fashion and little conviction.

And speaking of other risks to take into account, it supposes that sexual openness must go accompanied with care not only affective/emotional but also physical . Las sexually transmitted infections are increasing, as well as the unwanted pregnancies. Nor should we forget that these open practices must be agreed and in no way should a person feel compelled to do so to please the other, by obligation or coercion, this is an act of violence.

I have assisted couples determined to open the relationship and, as soon as one raised the possibility of doing it with a partner of the same sex, the idea was discarded, discovering many prejudices

The sexual flexibility not an orientation it is a permission to try other erotica leaving the base orientation, bisexuality, on the other hand, is considered an orientation In herself. The flexible sex person, for example a heterosexual woman knows that she gets excited and can live with a man, however, if she gives herself the opportunity, she can feel pleasure being with a woman.

Instead, the person bisexual has the basic capacity to be both sexually and affectively with a man as well as with a woman . Bisexuality is not defined only by sexual attraction, but by the double possibility of having a life as a couple and a common project. bisexuality It is not “where do you put your sex, but where do you put the capacity to love”.

