Flickr deleted 5 million images from historical archives with a copyleft license, but will restore them after the controversy unleashed

The Internet Archive Book Images account, hosted on Flickr since 2014, housed 5 million vintage illustrations and posters, as well as old book covers. And it was not only a huge repository of knowledge, but also a collaborative reference for users (in many cases, artists and historians), who created galleries of personal picks and added comments and tagsenriching the already exciting public domain content that it hosted.

And we speak in the past tense because, if you tried to access the account profile, you would get a 410 error: all content has disappeared. He did it 3 weeks ago, actually, although the Internet did not start to react until, six days ago now, a Twitter user named Jonas Lönborg gave notice of what had happened. with a Twitter thread.

The surprise jumped when, in a Flickr forum, a member of the staff of the website clarified that the deletion of the account took place at the request of Flickr itself to the Internet Archivebased on three reasons:

“The account was largely made up of book image scans, not by photos“. “Internet Archive ya did not actively manage account”. “The pictures in the books tended to appear as irrelevant results in Flickr Commons photo searches.”

Lönborg was able to verify that neither the Internet Archive nor Google Cache kept copies of the images and their metadata outside of Flickr.

But users have not understood that explanation very well. doWhat criteria is that to reject an account because it has scanned images of books and not photos? Will they also delete the 319,588 photos from the Biodiversity Heritage Library account? Or the 1772 of the National Library of Spain that you have below?



Flickr also welcomes as Creative Commons part of the Spanish cultural heritage…

What if users preferred that images from the Internet Archive account not ‘pollute’ their searches?wouldn’t it have been better to add a button or checkbox to the search to include/exclude the images marked as ‘book scans’?

Flickr Reverse

But, as we said, the Lönborg thread made people start to react, and Flickr’s own CEO, Don MacAskill, has ended up acknowledging in a tweet that that account deletion recommendation had been “a mistake”and while he reaffirmed that those 5 million book images were dwarfing other results in Flickr Commons searches, he announced a new solution…

…once the account is restored (something that has not yet happened, but it seems that it can be fully realized), will be excluded from Commonsmoving its contents to the public domain (with the approval of the Internet Archive).

Recommending to IA that they delete it was a mistake. Our problem was that the 5M book images were drowning out the rest of the Commons members. So, we are restoring the account, moving it out of the Commons, and placing the book images under CC0, with IA’s permission and support — Don MacAskill (@DonMacAskill) April 4, 2022

George Oates, who is not only the new director of the Flickr Foundation, but also the one who created the Flickr Commons initiative in 2008, has acknowledged in the Flickr help forums that “removal of material, especially from Commons, should not be done without careful planning, and [en este caso] we didn’t plan it well enough“.

An open letter that had begun to spread and collect signatures of support Before the reversal of Flickr was known, it stated the following:

“By closing the account, Flickr and the Internet Archive are undermining the trust that users have placed in them by tagging and enriching the collection. In addition, they are undermining their own role and long-term responsibility as an infrastructure for the cultural commons.” “Restoring the collection is not just a matter of account management, but of trust, community and stewardship of culturally relevant material.”

Now, Lönborg has added a reminder to his thread that, as announced by the Internet Archive in 2014, the original goal of the project was to upload 14 million images to Flickrnot the 5 million it currently has.