Flight Simulator delays free up of Most sensible Gun: Maverick, DLC in keeping with Tom Cruise film

By way of Alberto Pastor / Up to date 6 September 2021, 16:24 10 feedback

In case you sought after to proceed hovering the skies of Flight Simulator within the nice content material enlargement in keeping with Most sensible GunUnhealthy information, like the brand new Tom Cruise film, new content material for Microsoft’s ambitious flight simulator is not on time to 2022 to coincide with the premiere of Most sensible Gun: Maverick on Would possibly 27, 2022.

Tom Cruise’s new film opens on Would possibly 27, 2022“As we prior to now introduced, the growth of Most sensible Gun: Maverick for Flight Simulator on Home windows 10, Steam, Xbox Sequence X | S and Xbox Recreation Cross can be launched at the side of the movie,” reviews the Asobo Studio staff on its reliable web page, confirming the extend of latest content material on your a hit online game. “We can percentage additional info at some point“, they upload of their transient observation.

To start with deliberate for this month of November, the DLC of Most sensible Gun: Maverick remains to be a thriller as all of the content material that it’ll come with has no longer been showed intimately past some in keeping with the ones of the movie starring Tom Cruise. Aside from this extend, it will have to no longer be forgotten that Microsoft’s flight simulator will obtain new content material within the coming months, as already introduced on the ultimate Gamescom 2021.

New content material features a paid enlargement and aggressive multiplayer in Flight Simulator. So simulation fanatics nonetheless have so much to find on this recreation that has surpassed report numbers in its first 12 months. Following its authentic free up on PC in 2020, you’ll take a look at our overview of Flight Simulator on Xbox Sequence to learn the way the sport works on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles.

