Flintlock Announced, An Open World RPG From The Creators Of Ashen Coming This Year

The new game from A44 Games will be on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and will be released on Game Pass.

March 16, 2022

Do you remember Ashen? That game was the presentation to the world of A44 Games, from the publisher Annapurna Interactive. Since it was launched we didn’t know anything about what was new that the development studio had in hand, but finally its new game has been presented, which, under the name Flintlock: The Siege of Dawnwill arrive in 2022.

The publisher Kepler Interactive and the team responsible for it have announced the title with the trailer that you can see above these lines, where we are shown a cinematic of what we can find in this Open world action RPG. “Enter the last human stronghold in this open world action RPG adventure. Your battle begins now,” reads the official description on the Steam page.

The game is scheduled to be released on both computers and consoles, being available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S sometime this year. We will have to accompany Nor Vanek, a warrior of the coalition army, and Enki, a strange creature with magical powers, in her personal revenge against the gods.

Coming to Game Pass at launch“The gate to the Afterlife has been opened allowing the Old God’s undead army to escape. The humans are on the brink of extinction; It’s time for the coalition army to take back the world. Take revenge, use gunpowder and magic in the face of humanity’s final siege against the enemy wave,” it expands on the product page.

Another important aspect to highlight about the future arrival of Flintlock on the different platforms is that its premiere on Game Pass has been confirmed from day one, so Microsoft service subscribers will be able to try it from the catalog once it hits the market.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Ashen is the best known and most recent game from A44 Games. The RPG action adventure was a soulslike with all the letters, but with the particularity that it could be played accompanied by a cooperative way very curious. If you want to know what we thought, take a look at the analysis of Ashen that we published at the time in 3DJuegos.

