Flipkart Sale: Get up to 10 thousand discounts on Flipkart sale, iPhone and Realme phones starting from December 26

Flipkart Sale 26th December: Flipkart is set to bring Flipkart Electronics. This cell is starting on December 26. Explain that during this sale, if you pay with the card of ICICI Bank, then you will be given an instant discount of 10 percent. Also, customers can also take advantage of exchange offers. Let us know that for which price will be sold by Flipkart, the company has already revealed it. Therefore, we are going to tell you about some such mobile phones, which will be sold for less than the actual price. Please tell that many phones in this cell have discounts of up to 10,000. Also Read – Apple’s big action after violence in Karnataka plant, ‘no business till corrective actions’

If you talk about iPhone, you will get SE 2020 model with 4 GB variants for Rs 32,999. Let us know that you are being given a discount of Rs 9,501 on this phone. Also, there is an offer of exchange on this phone. Exchange your old phone but you will get a discount of up to Rs 13,200. Also Read – Best deals on these smartphones in Flipkart cell, learn details

Talking about Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone, Flipkart is giving a discount of up to Rs 4,000 on its purchase. The total price of this phone is 27,999 but you are getting it for Rs 23,999. This phone has a 6.57-inch Full HD + 120Hz display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera, two more cameras at the front, a Qualcomm Snapdragon and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Also Read – Flipkart Sale: A blazing offer on Realme 6 with 64MP camera, this phone is getting less than ₹ 12 thousand

Please tell that during this sale, 64 GB variants of iPhone 11 Pro are being sold by Flipkart for Rs 79,999. An exchange offer of up to Rs 13,200 is also going on this phone. Let us know that you are getting this phone at a discount of Rs 4,901.