Flipkart told Nagaland part of India, Kat said – Government prosecuted treason

New Delhi: The National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAT), Pravin Khandelwal, has demanded the government to start treason proceedings against Flipkart immediately. Flipkart, with its official tweet handle, described Nagaland as part of India, due to which there is a lot of stir on social media. Kat said that "he will take up this serious matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah." At the same time, Flipkart cannot be forgiven for deleting that tweet. Staying in India and telling a state of the country out of the country is an unforgivable crime against which action should be taken under the law. "

Khandelwal further said that "this statement is very shocking and unbelievable." Calling Nagaland "outside India", Flipkart has not only insulted the sentiments of the people of Nagaland and the Northeast, but has hurt every Indian. Today, Flipkart has described Nagaland as part of India, tomorrow they can also call Leh Ladakh as part of India. Flipkart's statement has challenged India's sovereignty, which cannot be tolerated. "

"No apology can be accepted for such a serious and inaccurate statement that only an enemy can say. Because this statement was made from the official Twitter handle of Flipkart. Therefore it cannot be taken as someone's personal thought. "