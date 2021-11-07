Flood Caution in Chennai: Rain worsens the location in Chennai, flood caution issued

Flood Caution in Chennai: Heavy rains lashed Chennai and suburban spaces in a single day, which continues to be proceeding, resulting in water-logging at many puts. In the meantime, government issued flood warnings to the folk amid arrangements to free up water from two reservoirs in Chennai.Additionally Learn – Kerala Climate Forecast: Heavy rain in lots of portions of Kerala, ‘Orange Alert’ issued for 8 districts

The Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs, which function vital assets of ingesting water in Chennai town, will likely be opened to empty out extra rain water, officers mentioned.

Issuing an early flood caution, state water sources officers have steered the district magistrates of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate other people dwelling in low-lying spaces to more secure puts.

Chennai and several other suburbs of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts won intermittent rain since Saturday morning and persisted in a single day, inflicting flooding in lots of spaces, inflicting inconvenience to other people.