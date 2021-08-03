Flood fury in West Bengal, 7 other people died within the state, lakhs changed into homeless

Kolkata: 6 districts of West Bengal are badly suffering from the floods. Because of this 7 other people have died thus far. On the similar time, greater than two and a part lakh other people have transform homeless. A senior state govt legitimate mentioned Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed ministers to watch the rescue operation. In Hooghly district, Military and Air Drive were engaged in reduction paintings. In line with the officers, about 2.5 lakh other people have transform homeless because of this and other people were shifted to a secure position. Allow us to inform you that water used to be launched from Damodar Valley Company’s dam and this example has arisen because of rain all through the week.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee used to be observed enjoying with soccer, began the ‘Khela Hobe’ scheme and mentioned – can be performed in the entire nation

entire town submerged in water

Ghatal the city of Purva Medinipur district has been submerged in water. 3 other people have died within the flooding right here. In Kespur additionally one has died because of drowning in water. Allow us to tell that the assistance of helicopter has been taken to rescue the folk trapped within the flood in Arambagh of Hooghly. Allow us to tell that within the grip of floods, Arambagh subdivision has come totally below the grip of floods. 1000's of other people have transform homeless. Persons are being shifted to the closest reduction camp.

On the similar time, water has entered many spaces of Hooghly district because of the rupture of the dam at the Rupnarayan river. The military has been dropped right here for rescue paintings. On the similar time, one lakh thirty thousand cusecs of water used to be launched from DVC, and then Udaynarayanpur in Howrah district used to be submerged. Allow us to tell that Arambagh and Jangipara of Hooghly district have additionally been submerged.