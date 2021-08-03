Flood havoc after heavy rains in West Bengal, 14 killed up to now, 2.5 lakh other folks displaced

Kolkata: No less than 14 other folks died in West Bengal because of wall cave in and electrocution. On the identical time, a minimum of 2.5 lakh other folks in six districts of the state had been displaced because of flooding of roads and homes after the discharge of water from Damodar Valley Company dams. A senior reliable gave this data.Additionally Learn – Flood havoc in West Bengal, 7 other folks died within the state, lakhs was homeless

He advised that the state govt has made shelters for the displaced. Reduction operations are happening within the flood affected spaces for the ultimate one week. Water is complete as much as waist in lots of puts of East Vardhman, Paschim Vardhman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts, because of which individuals are going through nice difficulties. Additionally Learn – Beware of pretend organizations whilst donating for flood aid, Maharashtra Police issued a caution

In step with the reliable, multiple lakh tarpaulins, a thousand metric tonnes of rice, hundreds of water pouches and blank garments were despatched to the refuge house. “We’re accumulating details about the entire 14 individuals who misplaced their lives because of the floods. We’re ready to get the overall document from the district management.” The Military and Air Power on Monday introduced a rescue operation in Hooghly district, the place rivers breached the banks, flooding villages. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Flood: Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis arrive ‘in combination’ in flood-hit Kolhapur district