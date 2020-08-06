Flood havoc in Bihar, water enters 1165 panchayats of 16 districts

The flood situation in Bihar remains critical. It is a matter of relief that the water level of some rivers has decreased, but the rise in the water level of the Ganges is seen. The river Ganga has reached above the danger mark near Kahalgaon. Other rivers of the state are still above the red mark in many areas. Also Read – Bihar Flood: The massacre of the Gandak river, the lives of thousands of flood victims being cut on the platform, people said – now fear of corona …

Here, flood orgy continues in 121 blocks of 16 districts of the state, due to which 19 people have died so far. Bihar Disaster Management Department has claimed relief and rescue operations to continue. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Darbhanga and Gopalganj on Wednesday. Also Read – Red alert issued with warning of heavy rain in Mumbai, 6 more deaths due to floods in Bihar

An official of the Bihar State Water Resources Department said on Thursday that there is a trend of decreasing the water level of Kosi. The water level of Kosi near Veerpur barrage was 1.59 lakh cusecs at 6 am on Thursday, which decreased to 1.58 lakh cusecs at eight o’clock. Also Read – Bihar Floods: Rivers overflow in Bihar, floods rage, more than 50 lakh people affected

Here, there is a slight increase in the water level of the Gandak river. The drainage at Gandak was 1.21 lakh cusecs at 6 am at Balmikinagar barrage, which has risen to 1.24 lakh cusecs at 8 am.

Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Ghaghra and Ganga are flowing above the danger mark in many areas.

Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do said that 1,165 panchayats of total 121 blocks of 16 districts of Bihar have been affected by the floods. About 66.60 lakh population in these areas have been affected by the floods.

He claimed that 8 relief camps have been opened in these areas, where more than 12 thousand people are staying. Apart from this, a total of 1,379 community kitchens are being run in flood affected areas, in which about one million people are eating every day.

He said that 19 people have died in various incidents in the areas during the floods, out of which maximum seven people have died in Darbhanga district. Meanwhile, 21 pets have also died.

He informed that NDRF and SDRF teams are doing relief and rescue work in all flood affected districts. So far 4,80,884 people have been evacuated from flood affected areas to safe areas.

Additional Secretary informed that an amount of Rs 6,000 is being given to each flood-affected family under gratuity relief. So far, a total amount of GR of Rs 225 crore has been sent to the bank account of 3,75,547 families. Such families have also been informed through SMS.

Here, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of flood-affected Darbhanga and Gopalganj districts on Wednesday and took stock of a relief center in Darbhanga. During this, the Chief Minister gave many instructions to the officers.