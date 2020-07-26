Flood in Assam and Bihar: No relief from floods in Assam and Bihar, its impact on millions of lives

new Delhi: The flood situation in Assam and Bihar on Saturday also remains appalling and one more person has died in the northeastern state and about 36 lakh people have been affected by the floods in both the states. In Assam, the number of people who died due to floods and landslides has reached 123. At the same time, 10 people have died due to floods in Bihar. According to the government report, about 26.38 lakhs are affected in 27 districts of Assam and 97 people have died due to floods and 26 people due to landslides. Also Read – Nitish government’s decision: flood affected families will get Rs 6-6 thousand, Agriculture Department gets responsibility for survey

It has been told in the report that since Friday, the number of affected people has decreased by 1.6 lakhs, while another district has been added to the affected districts. Gwalpada is the district most affected by floods. 4.7 lakh people are affected here. At the same time, 4.24 lakh and 3.75 lakh people are affected in Barpet and Morigaon district respectively. The Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger mark in the cities of Guwahati, Tezpur, Dhubri and Gwalpada. Its tributaries Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki and Sankosh are also flowing above the danger mark at various places. Also Read – Bihar GopalGanj News: Gandak embankment broken, many villages in Gopalganj district submerged

It has been reported in the report that so far 127 animals of different species have died due to flood and 157 animals have been saved in Kaziranga National Park. Relief material in flood affected northern districts of Bihar has been dropped among the people with the help of helicopter. About 10 lakh people are affected here due to floods. No casualties were reported on Saturday. The relief packet contains two and a half kilograms of rice, one kilogram of gram, 500 grams of jaggery, matches and a candle packet. After identifying the flood affected families, the state government will also provide them a support amount of six thousand rupees. Also Read – Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar affected by floods, 6.50 lakh people suffer

Bihar: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur, Motihari after the engine of the boat they were travelling in failed. (25.07.20) pic.twitter.com/TaRnDz5Yuy – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

According to the bulletin, 10.61 lakh people in 10 districts are affected. Officials said 13 teams of NDRF and eight teams of SDRF are involved in the rescue operations of the people. The flood-affected districts include Western Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria. The rivers Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakaiya, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark. An official said that train service has been suspended between Sugauli-Narkatiaganj due to flood waters.

An official release said that due to the landslide, the Indian Air Force helicopter took the necessary material from Sikkim to two remote villages of North Sikkim, cut off from other parts of the state. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may receive rain in remote areas on Sunday. On the other hand, there was heavy to very heavy rainfall in the areas of Rajasthan in the north and light to moderate rain in some places of Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorms in some places. A ‘Yellow’ warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, which is one degree Celsius higher than normal according to this season. The humidity level in the city ranged between 68 and 95 percent. The Met Office had earlier told that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain in the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 34 degree Celsius in Una while the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius in Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district. Of the weather warnings, ‘Yellow’ is the least dangerous. This indicates the possibility of inclement weather in the next few days. Heavy rains occurred in some parts of Rajasthan. At the same time, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places of the state in the next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorms were lashed somewhere in the western part, while in the eastern part there was rain in some places.

The Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the monsoon was normal in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms are reported somewhere. Ballia recorded 13 cm of rainfall on Friday. The department said that it was six centimeters in Duddhi (Sonbhadra), five in Badaun and four-four centimeters of water in Salempur (Deoria) and Bareilly. Meteorological Department said that 38. Etawah recorded the highest temperature on Friday with 4 degrees Celsius. IMD said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in remote areas in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. At the same time, there are chances of thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan.