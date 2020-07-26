Flood in Bihar: floods change the picture of Bihar, millions of people affected in 10 districts

Flood In Bihar: In many parts of the country, life has become disrupted due to the floods due to the epidemic. Many districts of Bihar are affected by floods. For this reason, people had to face a lot of traffic difficulties due to the flood water reaching near Lahariyasarai and Samastipur highway in Darbhanga district today. At the same time, offices were flooded in Sadar block of the district. Talking about the whole of Bihar, about 10 lakhs have been affected by the floods here. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM said, Pakistan had tried to grab the land of India by following big plans.

Relief material in flood affected northern districts of Bihar is being dropped among the people with the help of helicopter. About 10 lakh people are affected here due to floods. No casualties were reported on Saturday. The relief packet contains two and a half kilograms of rice, one kilogram of gram, 500 grams of jaggery, matches and a candle packet. After identifying the flood affected families, the state government will also provide them a support amount of six thousand rupees.

Bihar: People are facing problems due to flood water near Laheriasarai and Samastipur highway in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/OLrA2HXbvK
– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 26, 2020

Bihar: Severe waterlogging in the Sadar Block Office in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/A0Zvy0IWFE – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

According to the information, 10.61 lakh people of 10 districts are affected. Officials said 13 teams of NDRF and eight teams of SDRF are involved in the rescue operations of the people. The flood-affected districts include Western Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Khagaria. The rivers Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakaiya, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger mark. An official said that train service has been suspended between Sugauli-Narkatiaganj due to flood waters.