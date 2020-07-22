Flood in Bihar: Rivers above Bihar above danger mark, floods affecting more than 4 lakh population

Patna: All the major rivers of Bihar are in spate and are flowing above the danger mark in many places. Flood water is entering new areas, which has increased people’s problems. After reaching the water in the low-lying areas, people have taken shelter in high places. The floods in the state have so far affected a population of over four lakh in eight districts. Disaster Management Department is involved in relief and rescue work. According to the report released on Wednesday by the Bihar Water Resources Department, the Bagmati river is in its form on Wednesday. Bagmati is flowing above the danger mark at Dhang, Sonakhan, Dubadhar, Chandauli and Katunjha of Sitamarhi and Beniabad of Muzaffarpur and Hayaghat of Darbhanga, while Budhi Gandak sweeps above the danger mark near Rosara Rail Bridge of Sikanderpur, Samastipur in Muzaffarpur She is Also Read – Delhi Rain Video: The rains in Delhi caused havoc, the bus submerged and the house was washed away

Here, Lalbakaiya is flowing above the danger mark in East Champaran, while Kamla Balan is in Jayanagar and Jhanjharpur and Dhengraghat in Mahananda Purnia. The water level of Kosi was 2.38 lakh cusecs at 6 am on Wednesday at Veerpur barrage, 2.12 at eight o’clock. Lakh cusec is done. The drainage of the Gandak river is 3.24 lakh cusecs at 8 am near the Balmikinagar barrage. Also Read – Delhi Weather Update: People get relief from the heat in the capital, heavy rains

After the increase in water level in Gandak, flood water has entered many new areas. Four blocks of Gopalganj are surrounded by flood waters. Ramachandra Do, Additional Secretary of the disaster management department said that the disaster management department is fully alert in view of the increased water level of various rivers of Bihar. He said that due to the increased water level of rivers, a population of 4.13 lakhs of 217 panchayats of total 34 blocks of eight districts of Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and East Champaran have been affected by the floods. The work of relief and rescue of the stranded people is going on. Also read – weather update: Delhi-NCR will have to wait for 2 days for rain, these states will remain like this

He said that two relief camps are being run in Supaul and three in Gopalganj, where a total of 1,075 people are living. He said that a total of 46 community kitchens are being run in different flood affected areas, in which 36,293 people are eating every day. Also, the Disaster Management Department is constantly monitoring the entire situation. Here, due to excessive rains in the catchment area of ​​Gandak river, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Saran have been alerted.