Flood In Bihar: Rivers overflow in Bihar, affecting about 38 lakh people in 12 districts

Patna: Flood havoc in Bihar continues to increase. Due to the spurt in almost all the major rivers and its tributaries of the state, people of 12 districts are forced to suffer the floods. More than 38 lakh population of the state is affected by floods, while 11 people have died so far in various incidents. Meanwhile, the government is claiming relief and rescue work. The report of the Department of Water Resources has said that Kosi has a trend of increasing the water level. The water level of Kosi near Veerpur Barrage was 1.83 lakh cusecs at 6 am on Thursday, which has increased to 1.86 lakh cusecs at eight o'clock. Here the water level of the river Gandak remains stable. The drainage of Gandak has reached 1.91 lakh cusecs at 8 am at Balmikinagar Barrage.

Here, almost all the rivers of the state are flowing above the danger mark. Ganga, Bagmati, Budhi Gandak, Kamala Balan, Mahananda are flowing above the danger mark in many areas. Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department Ramchandra Do said that 901 panchayats of a total of 102 blocks of 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by the flood. About 38 lakh population in these areas have been affected by the floods. He claimed that 19 relief camps have been opened in these areas, where more than 25 thousand people are staying. Apart from this, a total of 989 community kitchens are being run in flood affected areas, in which more than five lakh people are eating every day.

He informed that NDRF and SDRF teams are doing relief and rescue work in all flood affected districts. He said that the team of NDRF, SDRF has so far evacuated more than three lakh people trapped in the floods. He said that 11 people have died in various incidents in the areas during the floods. He said that plastic sheets have also been made available to the needy. Here, due to the floods, the problems of people have increased in the flood affected areas. People have left their homes and have taken shelter on the roofs of pucca houses or in other high places. Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, East Champaran have become more frightening.