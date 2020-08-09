FLOOD IN KERALA: Kerala’s house is being ravaged by horrific tragedy, the state is facing the worst tragedy for the third consecutive year

new Delhi: The state of Kerala, known as Gods on Country, is in the grip of a severe disaster these days. Life has been disrupted due to the huge disaster here. This is the third year when there has been a continuous flood in Kerala. It is as if God is trying to erase Gods on Country. Severe rains, floods, landslides are all being seen continuously from Kerala. Also, this was the main reason for the crash of Air India aircraft in the past. Also Read – Kerala Aviation Accident: Civil Aviation Minister said – Investigation report will be made public, people should not speculate themselves. Know what happened so far

Due to the formation of low pressure area in the South China Sea, the changed effect of the weather is being seen in many parts of the country. In such a situation, the floods in Kerala have brought a terrible disaster. Many districts have completely drowned in the floods here. Along with this, shops have also been kept closed. Landslides are being seen in many coastal border areas of the country. This is also the situation in Kerala. A large number of landslide cases are also coming up in Kerala. Also Read – 9 years ago, on the runway of Kozhikode, expressed concern, the aviation experts had said this

The main reason for the landslide has been attributed to the dam that stores water between the mountains. It is being told that due to these dams, the mountains of Kerala are weakening and problems like landslides are being seen. Let us know that about 26 people died in the horrific aircraft accident at Calicut Airport, facing the weather. The main reason for this accident has also been told to the weather. Also Read – Captain Deepak Sathe was a gentleman and an excellent pilot: Retired Navy Commander Sam T. Samuel