Flood in Maharashtra: havoc of rain in western Maharashtra, more than 20 thousand people were rescued, 27 people lost

Maharashtra Flood: At least 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts of western Maharashtra. Officials told on Thursday that more than 20,000 people of the three districts have been evacuated to safer places. Due to the overnight rains, there is a situation of waterlogging in many places in the capital Mumbai. Torrential rains have been raining for the last two days in Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. Also Read – Weather Report Update: Three deaths due to lightning in UP, heat in most parts of the country

“A total of 27 people have died in Solapur, Sangli and Pune in rain-related incidents since Wednesday,” an official of Pune’s Divisional Commissioner office said. 14 people have died in Solapur, nine in Sangli and four in Pune. Also Read – VIDEO: Rain in Delhi, water is seen on the streets of the capital

He said that six people died on Wednesday due to wall collapse in Pandharpur in Solapur district, others have died in other rain-related incidents. The official said that four people died in Pune due to a waterfall in Khanota in Daund tehsil. One person is still missing. Nine people have died in rain-related incidents in Sangli district. Also Read – The country received 27 percent more rainfall in August this year, the fourth time in 120 years

“As per preliminary information, about 20 thousand people have been evacuated from Solapur, Sangli and Pune,” he said. Solapur sub-divisional officer Sachin Dhole said about 1,650 people have been safely evacuated from Pandharpur. He told that additional teams of NDRF have been called to help in the tehsil.

According to the Meteorological Department, Pune city received 96 rains on Wednesday. Kolhapur has received 56 rains. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state administration, army, navy and air force to be on high alert.