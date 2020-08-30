Flood in MP: 411 villages of MP submerged, CM Shivraj speaks to PM Modi, Army deployment

Bhopal: Strong rains in Madhya Pradesh have created flood situation. 411 villages in 12 districts of the state are in the grip of flood. The phase of evacuating the people of these villages is going on. The help of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and Army is being taken for relief and rescue work. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. Also Read – PM Mann again repeated the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’ in Mann Ki Baat, also learned the war from Corona – special things …

Due to the ongoing rains in the state for the last two days, the rivers and streams are on Ufon, while the drainage of water is going on when the water level of various dams increases. Due to this, the areas situated on the banks of the rivers have been hit by floods. Villages and hamlets are in the grip of water. In many areas, houses have been submerged and have also collapsed. Apart from this, in many areas, one floor of houses has been submerged by water, due to which people had to save lives by going to the upper floor. Also Read – Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – The country is fighting on many fronts during the Corona period

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to PM Narendra Modi and gave the latter a stock of the flood situation in the state. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/8QHYoo7IS3 Also Read – Initiative: Unique initiative taken here, thus children are spending free time – ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

After the year 1999 in the state, such situations have happened in the area of ​​Narmada River. Chief Minister Chauhan discussed the situation in the state with Prime Minister Modi. He told, I have informed the whole situation after discussing this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their affectionate support, support and blessings are being received. On the night I asked for five army helicopters, three have taken off and two are ready. This will speed up rescue work.

This morning I gave full information about the flood situation to the Prime Minister. We continued the rescue operation overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at two and a half hours. Three people trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted: MP The CM pic.twitter.com/7JZG3HPa0b – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 30, 2020

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: People airlifted and rescued from flood-affected areas of Somalwada in Sehore by Indian Air Force pic.twitter.com/pWKJV65luB – ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

In the details given by the Prime Minister, Chauhan said that not a single life was allowed to be lost in 411 villages in 12 flood-affected districts. Eight thousand people have been evacuated safely. It has been told that more than eight thousand people trapped in the flood have been rescued and taken to a safe place. Relief camps have been set up for flood relief where all necessary arrangements have been made for stopping, food, medicines etc.

Many villages in the three districts of the state – Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen have been flooded. Most of the people trapped there have been evacuated. The process of taking out the remainder is in progress. Five people have been rescued safely by air lift in Chhindwara district.

Chief Minister Chauhan himself is monitoring the situation. For this, he has converted his residence office into a control room. He has asked the common man to be restrained and patient in this odd situation. Every person trapped in the flood will be evacuated safely and all possible help will be provided by the government.

At the same time, four children died due to the fall of a house wall in Katni district. Chief Minister Chouhan has expressed deep grief over the death of four children due to the collapse of a crude wall in village Banihara of Dhimarkheda tehsil of Katni district and announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh each to the victims’ families.