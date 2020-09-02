Flood in UP: After Bihar, Assam, now flood havoc in UP, 644 villages in 16 districts affected

Lucknow: At least 644 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods. This information has been received from official sources. Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said in a statement that these villages belong to Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farurkhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur districts. Also Read – Flood situation in Gujarat worsens, thousands of people were evacuated to safer places

About 300 villages have been completely evacuated due to floods and their residents have been evacuated to safer places. Goyal said that 373 shelter homes and 784 flood posts have been set up in the state. Also, 414 boats have been pressed into rescue operations to save people. The official said that 9 teams of NDRF, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Forces (PAC) have been deployed in flood affected districts. Also Read – Flood In Odisha: 17 killed, more than 1.4 million people affected by floods

Several rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghra, Saryu and Sharda, are flowing above the danger mark in various districts in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrates of the flood-affected districts to conduct an early survey of crop damage and expedite the compensation to the farmers. Also Read – Odisha: 17 killed, more than 1.4 million people affected by floods