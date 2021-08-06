Flood scenario important in 7 districts of West Bengal, 3 lakh folks affected

Kolkata: The flood scenario remained severe in West Bengal on Thursday as neatly, despite the fact that the rains reduced. Round 3 lakh folks had been shifted to reduction facilities in seven flood-affected districts. A senior authentic of the state executive gave this data. NDRF and SDRF groups are engaged in rescue and reduction paintings to rescue the folk trapped within the floods.Additionally Learn – Floods wreaked havoc in Madhya Pradesh, folks needed to devour; Executive will give 50 kg wheat

#WATCH | NDRF staff safely rescued a pregnant lady following a misery name in Ghatal house of West Bengal, early this morning. percent.twitter.com/vZ21DIbYj0 – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The loss of life toll from the floods stays at 23 as no different loss of life has been reported from any of the seven affected districts. Round 3 lakh folks had been shifted to reduction facilities within the state.

The authentic mentioned, “The flood scenario stays important. We’re tracking it. Ok measures had been taken and now we have ensured that there’s ok provide of consuming water, dry meals packets and drugs.” Greater than 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land has been submerged in those seven districts.

