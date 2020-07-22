Flood situation in Assam worsens, death toll reaches 90; 5 killed in UP, Uttarakhand too

Assam Flood: The flood situation worsened as water entered new areas in Assam. Two more people died in the state due to floods and more than 26 lakh persons have been affected by it, while five people have died in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in rain-fed incidents. Bihar is also reeling under floods where more than 4.5 lakh people are affected in ten districts. But there is no news of anyone’s death there yet. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S.K. N. Pradhan said that 16 teams of NDRF are deployed in Assam and 20 teams in Bihar. Meanwhile, heavy rains in the national capital today led to waterlogging in many areas and traffic was disrupted. Also Read – Assam Flood: Flood devastation in Assam, more than 50 lakh people affected, 30 districts submerged

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that most parts of Delhi and adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh received rains. The Safdarjung observatory received 67.6 mm of rain till 2:30 PM. The Palam and Lodi Road weather stations recorded 81.2 mm and 72 mm of rain respectively. An official bulletin said that the situation worsened in flood-ravaged Assam on Wednesday where two more people died due to floods, while more than 26 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 26 districts. Also Read – Assam Flood: More than 40 lakh people affected by floods in Assam, UN said- We are ready to help

Till Tuesday, 24.19 lakh people were affected in 24 districts due to floods. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report on Wednesday, one person died in Baghbor in Barpeta and Morigaon in Morigaon district. With this, the number of people killed in floods and landslides across the state has risen to 115 of which 89 have died due to floods and 26 have died due to landslides. Gwalpada is the worst affected district due to floods where 4.68 lakh people are suffering, while 3.82 lakh people are affected in Barpeta and 3.08 lakh people in Morigaon. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister over phone, took stock of flood and corona situation

According to ASDMA, currently 2525 villages in Assam are submerged and crops have been damaged in an area of ​​1,15,515.25 hectares. According to the bulletin, so far 120 animals have died due to floods while 147 others have been rescued from Kaziranga National Park. In an official statement on Wednesday, it was told that the central government will soon release an amount of Rs 346 crore to deal with the flood situation in Assam.

4.6 lakh people have been affected by floods in ten districts of Bihar and more than 13 thousand people have been displaced. This information was given in a release issued by the state government. The release said that there was no news of any death anywhere in the state due to floods. Rivers like Kosi, Budhi Gandak, Kamala Balan and Lal Bakaya are flowing above the danger mark in many places but now their water level is coming down or is stable. Normal life has been affected in ten districts – Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran and Khagaria.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S.K. N. Pradhan said, “The situation in Bihar was a bit more alarming yesterday as there was a possibility of releasing about five lakh cusecs of water in the Gandak river.” Meanwhile, three people died in Pauri district of Uttarakhand when their car ravaged a rivulet. Fell into Two children died after drowning in a pit filled with water in Gursandi village of Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Police gave this information on Wednesday. Gurgaon also received heavy rainfall today.