Flood situation in Bihar is bad, condition of these 16 districts is bad, more than 75 lakh population affected

Patna: Flood situation in Bihar remains critical. More than 75 lakh population has been affected in 16 districts of the state. According to information from Disaster Management Department, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran are affected by floods. The population of West Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa districts have also been affected by the floods.

In 1260 panchayats of 126 blocks of these districts, more than 75 lakh population has been affected by floods. 1204 community kitchens have been arranged to provide food to the displaced people due to floods. In Darbhanga district, 220 panchayats of maximum 15 blocks have been affected by the floods. A total of 33 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations in these flood affected districts of Bihar.

Bagmati, Adhwara group, Kamla Balan, Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Koshi and Ganga rivers have flooded due to increase in water level. According to information received from the Water Resources Department, the Bagmati river is flowing above the danger mark in Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, the Budhi Gandak river in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Khagadia, the Kamla Balan river in Madhubani, the Ganga river in Bhagalpur on Tuesday.

According to the Water Resources Department, all flood protection dams are safe under the department. In Darbhanga district, maximum ten people have died due to floods in Bihar, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran and Siwan.