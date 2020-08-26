Entertainment

Floods in Jammu and Kashmir: Alert issued for many areas, police rescued many families from water, saved lives

August 26, 2020
2 Min Read

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has saved the lives of 14 people trapped in the floods. Due to sudden rains, these people were stranded in a flood in an area of ​​Kathua district. Jammu and Kashmir police say that this operation was conducted to provide help and relief to the people trapped in the floods. Also Read – Bihar Flood: Floods devastate many districts of Bihar, 33% crop destroyed

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the Ujha river in Kathua district was flooded. Due to this, many families in the village of the area got trapped in the flood. The Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued these families after hard work. Also Read – Delhi Yamuna Level News: Yamuna water level reaches near danger mark in Delhi, Kejriwal government ready to deal with flood situation

Along with this, there has been a red alert for flood in Reyasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. The water is continuously increasing in the rivers here. In view of the situation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned people. It is raining heavily in Jammu and Kashmir. Landslides have also occurred in many places. Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised people to stay in homes. Also asked not to go around the rivers.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment