Floods in Jammu and Kashmir: Alert issued for many areas, police rescued many families from water, saved lives

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has saved the lives of 14 people trapped in the floods. Due to sudden rains, these people were stranded in a flood in an area of ​​Kathua district. Jammu and Kashmir police say that this operation was conducted to provide help and relief to the people trapped in the floods.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the Ujha river in Kathua district was flooded. Due to this, many families in the village of the area got trapped in the flood. The Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued these families after hard work.

Jammu and Kashmir: A team of police personnel rescued three families from a flash flood in the Ujh river, in the Kathua district, today. Inclement weather, incessant rainfall led to the flood-like situation. pic.twitter.com/r5c7pPekQR – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Along with this, there has been a red alert for flood in Reyasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. The water is continuously increasing in the rivers here. In view of the situation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has warned people. It is raining heavily in Jammu and Kashmir. Landslides have also occurred in many places. Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised people to stay in homes. Also asked not to go around the rivers.