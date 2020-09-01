Floods worsened in Gujarat, thousands of people evacuated to safer places

Gujarat Flood: More than nine thousand people have been evacuated to safe places in Bharuch, Narmada and Vadodara districts of Gujarat. At the same time, Narmada river is in spate due to excess water released from the dams. Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel said that the intensity of rain decreased during the day, but in the last three days, 12 people have lost their lives in rain related incidents. Also Read – Flood In Odisha: 17 killed, more than 1.4 million people affected by floods

He said that water continues to flow from the dams, especially the Indira Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh, due to which the water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam has reached 133 meters. A government release said that 10.70 lakh cusecs of water is being released into the river by opening 23 gates out of 30 of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar that due to this, the water level of Narmada has increased considerably in the last few days and river water has started to infiltrate into the lower villages near the coast in Narmada, Vadodara and Bharuch districts. Relief Commissioner said, "We have so far evacuated 9,794 people from 49 villages in these three districts."