Floor Is Lava: 3 Quick Ways Netflix’s Game Show Could Improve For Season 2

Netflix’s Floor Is Lava is an excessive model of a preferred childhood sport, and mainly good. I say “mainly” as a result of although there’s so much I like about this collection, I can not assist however suppose there are only a few small issues it may do higher ought to it return to the streaming service for Season 2.
I say small tweaks as a result of Floor Is Lava is nearly one of the crucial fulfilling sport exhibits I’ve seen shortly, so I do not wish to alter this Netflix authentic an excessive amount of. That being mentioned, I believe this present can be a tv basic with these small modifications that may increase the stakes and the enjoyable for viewers at residence.
Extra Course Secrets and techniques
Floor Is Lava claims there are a number of methods to complete a course, and I suppose that is technically true. Sadly, every course appeared to have at the least one interactive object that made the course extremely tough to finish with out reaching it. I am not in opposition to that concept, although I would really like if there was a chance to uncover extra secrets and techniques that may be simply as useful to rivals seeking to ease their journey throughout the lava.
Make it a bodily problem, however inject an escape room-esque factor of puzzle-solving to reward artful gamers with a neater street to journey. Possibly one apparent help throughout the lava that’s extremely arduous to succeed in bodily, however a intelligent participant may get their palms on a helpful clue if they’ll crack the code. I believe this could assist change up methods for future episodes, and add a component to the gameplay past who can hold from slipping off an object.
Extra Money For Winners
By way of prize cash, Floor Is Lava is not that profitable of an expertise for rivals. The profitable workforce will get $10,00zero to separate between three individuals, and one lava lamp to separate as nicely. As compared, Fox’s Final Tag offers two rivals per episode (one male, one feminine) $10,00zero every! I really feel just like the Floor Is Lava rivals are getting ripped off right here!
And whereas I do not know for positive, I believe the rivals really feel that method too on some degree within the first batch of episodes. There have been many occasions throughout Season 1 the place I noticed a competitor have that hesitation of their eyes proper earlier than a giant soar, and I needed to marvel: had been they weighing the price of whether or not the danger of breaking an ankle would outweigh the $3000 and a few change they stood to win? I believe these gamers are placing their our bodies on the road for our leisure, and may get some more cash to make them take these jumps and not using a second of hesitation!
Maintain The Eradicated Gamers “Useless”
The factor I like about Floor Is Lava essentially the most is how the present hilariously edits out rivals as soon as they fall into the lava as if they really burned beneath the magma. In fact the phantasm is damaged when some victims seem unscathed on the different finish if their workforce wins the episode, so why not play up the bit additional by pretending those that fell in truly died?
Maybe if a workforce wins with an elimination on their workforce, they stroll out to a “funeral” of their fallen participant or gamers and eulogize them? Possibly host Rutledge Wooden presents them with an urn of their fallen comrade’s ashes versus the lava lamp trophy? There is not any scarcity of concepts right here, and I believe it is a idea that may make the present that rather more hilarious. That is already a goofy present, so why not take it excessive and make it only a tad goofier with a pretend funeral?
Floor Is Lava is at the moment out there to stream on Netflix. Checklist any recommendations you will have for a possible Season 2 of the present within the feedback, and proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information occurring in tv and films.
