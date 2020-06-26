Floor Is Lava: 3 Quick Ways Netflix’s Game Show Could Improve For Season 2

And whereas I do not know for positive, I believe the rivals really feel that method too on some degree within the first batch of episodes. There have been many occasions throughout Season 1 the place I noticed a competitor have that hesitation of their eyes proper earlier than a giant soar, and I needed to marvel: had been they weighing the price of whether or not the danger of breaking an ankle would outweigh the $3000 and a few change they stood to win? I believe these gamers are placing their our bodies on the road for our leisure, and may get some more cash to make them take these jumps and not using a second of hesitation!