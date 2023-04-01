Floor Is Lava Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix released “Floor is Lava,” a game show that seemed silly but became an instant hit with the sick people who were stuck at home.

The show is like a mix of “American Ninja Warrior” as well as a flashback to your childhood. Teams of three have to compete inside an obstacle course that looks like a room from Dali or Tim Burton with furniture and decorations floating in “lava.”

The goal seems to be exactly what you’d expect: jump, climb, flop, swing, or flail through one safe object to the next and get to the other side of the space without falling into to the pit of bright red, bubbling lava.

Part of a show’s appeal is its creative, absurdist take on a game that people who grew up before and during the early days of the internet played at home.

But the show’s host, Rutledge Wood, from Alabama, is an even bigger reason for its success. His improvisational skills, ability to banter, as well as willingness to tell a few dad jokes made someone an instant hit with viewers.

It’s a show that’s both fun for the whole family and hard to stop watching. Unlike other assault course game shows, the contestants don’t have to train all year at local CrossFit studios.

With the release of “Floor Is Lava,” one of the most recognized video games from adolescence made its way to reality TV.

On the game show, teams have to get through a room full of obstacles to get to the exit, but there’s a catch: the floor has been covered in lava. The team that gets the most points and stays standing wins a lot of money.

The funny and charming reality show was made by Megan McGrath as well as Irad Eyal of Haymaker Media Group.

The idea of the first season, which showed grown-ups clinging to things as though their livelihoods depend on them, was very entertaining and hilarious, and viewers loved it.

Floor Is Lava Season 2 Release Date

On June 19, 2020, Season 1 of “Floor is Lava” came out on Netflix. All ten quarter episodes came out on the same day.

The huge streaming service hasn’t said yet whether or not the show will be kept on. The show is kind of like “Game On! Holy Moley!” as well as “Wipeout,” which are both very popular.

It makes funny moments by putting physical challenges in strange, high-stress situations, which results in plenty of embarrassing but funny falls.

We think that the second season of “Floor is Lava” will come out on Netflix sometime during 2021, if it meets Netflix’s usual standards for viewership and gets restored for a season two.

Floor Is Lava Season 2 Cast

Rutledge Wood is the person in charge of the competition show. The Alabama native is best known as the co-host of the History show “Top Gear” with James May. His main job is to analyse car races.

He also hosted the Speed Road Trip Challenge in 2007 and “NASCAR Trackside.” You may also know him from the 2015 TV shows “Southern and Hungry” as well as “Lost in Transmission.”

As the host of the show, it is his job to explain the rules of the competition and keep the teams up to date on the points.

If the show is picked up for a second season, we can expect Rutledge Wood to host it again.

Floor Is Lava Season 2 Trailer

Floor Is Lava Season 2 Plot

Since it is a reality show, every season is usually set up the same way. In each episode, three teams try to win a big cash prize.

The goal would be to gain entry to the space, start moving through the artefacts in any order, and leave the room without having to step in the lava.

The person acts as though the hot magma is just an orangish liquid that looks like lava due to the available light. This is probably because a person misses their childhood. Each member of the team must now go into the room and get out as quickly as possible.

The barriers are put in places that look like a study, a planetarium, a bedroom, a basement, and a bedroom.

The teammates can jump from the bed to a sofa, cling to a wall, swing from chandeliers, smash bags, etc., to get to their destination.

Each person who makes their exit gets a point. The team that scores the most points wins the match.

In a tie, the winning team is the one that finishes the task first. The winning team gets $10,000 and a lamp with the words “Volcano of Victory” on it.

