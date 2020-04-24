Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine Cast in Olivia Wilde Film – Variety

Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine will star in “Don’t Fear Darling,” an upcoming characteristic movie from director Olivia Wilde.

Wilde will produce the film, from New Line Cinema, and has a key supporting function, although sources say Pugh’s character is the star.

“Don’t Fear Darling” is a psychological thriller set in an remoted, utopian group in the 1950s California desert.

New Line considers the movie a excessive precedence, having landed the rights after a heated bidding battle because of the acclaim of Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart.”

Katie Silberman, who co-wrote “Booksmart” and penned the Netflix rom-com “Set it Up,” will rewrite the unique script for “Don’t Fear Darling” from Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Catherine Hardwicke is govt producing the film, alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce together with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Leisure. Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the challenge for New Line.

Pugh lately scored Oscar and BAFTA Award nominations for her efficiency in “Little Ladies.” She additionally obtained approval for her starring function in A24’s horror movie “Midsommar.” Pugh, who may be seen subsequent in Marvel’s “Black Widow,” additionally appeared in Netflix “Outlaw King” and the British miniseries “The Little Drummer Woman.”

LaBeouf starred in two hit indie movies final yr — “Honey Boy,” which he wrote as properly, and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” He lately wrapped manufacturing on the drama “Items of a Lady.”

Pine subsequent reprises his function in the extremely anticipated “Surprise Lady 1984.” He simply wrapped manufacturing on the motion thriller “Violence of Motion” and likewise lately signed on to Paramount’s reboot of “The Saint.”

Pugh is repped by WME, Curtis Brown and Gregory Slewett Brittenham at Ziffren Brittenham. LaBeouf is repped by CAA, John Crosby Administration and Matthew Saver. Pine is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Administration and Gendler & Kelly. CAA, Untitled Leisure and Ziffren Brittenham.