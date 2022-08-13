Florentino Pérez’s unexpected reaction when he was asked to rehire Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid

The president of the Merengue made clear his position on the present of the Portuguese

the future of Cristiano Ronaldo It is uncertain. Declared in absentia in Manchester United, the star from Lusitanian joined the bench of substitutes of the Reds in the debut with defeat in the Premier League in front of Brighton And Hove in the mythical Old Trafford. Is that the experienced striker expressed his desire to emigrate to a team that will play the next edition of the Champions League. And the legacy that he left in the Real Madrid seemed to open the doors of the White House.

However, the president of Merengue, Florentino Perezmade it clear that it is not in his plans to repatriate the Portuguese who conquered 16 titles with the whites. In a video that went viral on social media Tik Tok by user @Maldooooo7 The leader responded to some sympathizers who demanded “hire the bug”.

“Sign Bicho, sign Cristiano,” the fans suggested.

—Who?—replied immediately the head of Real Madrid.

“To Cristiano, presi,” the fans insisted.

“Christian?” Again? At 38 years old?- Florentino closed, closing the conversation and making clear his lack of interest in the Portuguese star.

On the other hand, the head of the Spanish entity remarked in statements given to Movistar+ that victory in European Super Cup in front of unity by 2 to 0 is due to the “work well done”, and commented that They do not contemplate incorporating any more reinforcement with a view to this season. “You have to train well and Ancelotti must manage the squad he has. To this day we do not contemplate anything else, ”she stressed.

“Ancelotti manages this squad very well and it is an important part of success. We start this new season with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm. This year everything has gone well for us and no one can be dissatisfied, but you have to keep working because every day you work for your future”, he added. And it is that Florentino assured that an eventual absence of Benzema it would be well covered by the players it has on the current squad. “I’m not worried at all. You will not get constipated, but we have so many forwards that it will not be noticed. To my way of seeing football, he already deserved it Golden Ball last year and this year is indisputable”, he commented.

Florentino Perez, who with the European Super Cup achieved 30 titles as president of Real Madridhe was three conquests away from what he has achieved Santiago Bernabeu. “He has another story, he is the creator of this great Real Madrid and will not be measured only by titles, What I have tried is to live up to what he did. Whenever you win, it’s special, but I don’t think the comparison will do,” he said.

Furthermore, the president of Merengue analyzed the state of Barcelona, which he hopes will recover his level. “The Barça It is one of the most important institutions in the world with us. It has to go back to what it has always been and that is good for everyone.”

