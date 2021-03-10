Florian Munteanu Joins ‘Borderlands’ Movie as Krieg

Florian Munteanu, the Romanian boxer turned actor, is in closing talks to affix Eli Roth’s adaptation of “Borderlands.” He’ll play Krieg, the hulking protector of Tiny Tina, the teenage explosives skilled within the online game sequence that’s inspiring the upcoming film. It’s a pure match for Munteanu, who clocks in at 6’4”, 235 kilos and was dubbed “Massive Nasty” throughout his heavyweight boxing days.

He joins a forged that features Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black. Ariana Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina. Within the sport, Krieg, which implies “struggle” in German, wields a buzz axe and breathes fireplace. Lionsgate is releasing the movie.

Munteanu beforehand starred reverse Michael B. Jordan in “Creed II.” He’s additionally set to look as Razor Fist in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is predicted to premiere this yr, COVID prepared.

“Florian brings actual humanity and a number of layers to a personality who on the floor appears completely insane and brutally savage,” Roth mentioned. “Krieg was by far probably the most troublesome function to forged, and Florian introduced him to life and grounded him in a manner that I didn’t know was attainable. He’s going to be a superb Krieg and can slot in completely with our unimaginable forged.”

The newest draft of the “Borderlands” screenplay is written by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”). Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing by their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig additionally producing by Picturestart.

“Borderlands” is likely one of the hottest online game franchises in historical past, with greater than 68 million models bought worldwide.

Munteanu is represented by Gersh and legal professional Patti Felker.