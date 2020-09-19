Florida FM Station Rebrands as ‘Trump Nation’ — Is It Authorized?

A Fort Myers, Florida rock station on the FM dial flipped to a rustic format Wednesday, however not simply any nation format: it’s “Trump Nation.” An FCC-licensed radio station branding its total identification round supporting a politician within the days main as much as an election appears to be unprecedented in anybody’s reminiscence, if not in historical past.

In its preliminary time on the air below the brand new format, the station seemed to be working sans DJs, with a gentle food plan of nation music hits interrupted by recordings of a Donald Trump impersonator. The tone was unabashedly pro-Trump, if solely mildly political, with the station’s pretend president sending out messages like one wherein he stated he was having fun with all of the boat parades in his honor and thought they wanted a station to assist soundtrack their assist. Different bumpers went alongside the traces of: “Look, my complete life is about profitable. Now I’m profitable in radio.” “Sleepy Joe and Kamala need to increase your taxes, so we’re supplying you with nice nation music totally free.” And: “Now that they’ve heard Trump Nation 93.7 in Southwest Florida, Joe Biden determined to purchase a radio station in Delaware. Yeah, I heard it’s known as Faux Information 2020. Good. So good.”

It’s been radio silence, so to talk, when reporters (together with Selection‘s) have tried to contact both the Federal Communications Fee or station proprietor Solar Broadcasting for remark. The station, WXNX, was providing a feed of its programming instantly after the flip, however that web site has now gone lifeless, limiting listenership to the fast space.

Informal radio listeners usually invoke equal-time legal guidelines, however these haven’t been notably stringent within the post-deregulation period, and radio consultants say these apply to leaving advert gross sales open to conflicting viewpoints greater than making certain any steadiness of viewpoints on the air.

In a narrative printed on the web site Floridapolitics.com, Susan Nilon, govt director of the the Worldwide Mental Coverage Institute, stated that the station may most likely declare the continuing Trump impersonation falls into the realm of parody, with or with out overtly comedic content material, however that even a extra critical endorsement effort would probably be protected as free speech by the station cluster’s proprietor.

Nilon added that WXNX is perhaps be in hotter water if Trump determined that the station was utilizing the branding and impersonation to suggest his business endorsement, though the president coming after a station that’s making an attempt to spice up him in a swing state in 2020 appears extremely unlikely.

Native commenters on social media appeared extra upset in regards to the lack of a favourite rock station than the brand new pro-Trump bent. “I wager all people who obtained a 93X tattoo feels actually silly now,” wrote one Fb commenter, seeming to check with a promotion held by the outdated format.

Most radio observers anticipate the “Trump Nation” branding to be a short-lived publicity stunt to provide a brand new nation station some buzz in a market that already has a number of in that format. There could also be little draw back for the station amongst non-Trump supporters, because the tri-county space surrounding Fort Myers went for Trump over Hillary Clinton by a number of the largest margins in Florida within the 2016 election.

The station’s Fb web page has been deactivated, together with its web site. Makes an attempt to go away a message with Solar Broadcast Group — which additionally operates a Fox Information station, amongst a number of others, within the Fort Myers space — had been unsuccessful.

How untenable will the branding appear if Trump loses on Nov. 3? By that point, the station might have already switched to a much less political model and, who is aware of, added precise non-impersonator DJs. Or Nov. four may simply be the event of one other flip: As many have identified, that’s now not too early for stations nationwide to start switching to an all-Christmas format.