Florida Girl Accused Of Thin-dipping In Home-owner’s Pool

A Florida lady used to be arrested Monday after government say she used to be stuck skinny-dipping in a random home-owner’s pool.

The person who lives on the place of abode informed Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies that he throught one thing used to be amiss when he discovered clothes strewn throughout his lanai. He then noticed the bare stranger in his pool, police say. Police known the alleged skinny-dipper as Heather A. Kennedy, 42.

Responding deputies declare Kennedy used to be confrontational and resisted arrest. She used to be taken to the Charlotte County Prison the place they are saying she refused to inform them her identify. They stated they had been in a position to spot her thru earlier prison reserving pictures.

She is dealing with fees of trespass in construction or conveyance and resisting an officer with out violence.

Port Charlotte is set 100 miles southeast of Tampa.