“Flower Of Evil” Cast Reveals What To Look Forward To In This Week’s Premiere

The forged of tvN’s upcoming drama “Flower of Evil” shared what viewers ought to look ahead to on this week’s premiere.

“Flower of Evil” will comply with the story of Baek Hee Sung (performed by Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (performed by Moon Chae Received). As a detective, Cha Ji Received begins to develop suspicious of her husband, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish reality they by no means wished to face.

Lee Joon Gi, who performs Baek Hee Sung, mentioned, “It’s potential to think about a darkish picture when listening to the title ‘Flower of Evil,’ however after studying the script and appearing within the drama, I felt that the true which means of ‘Flower of Evil’ was ‘Flower of Fact and Love.’”

He continued, “Once you’re on the trail to search out what it means to have real love that you just by no means need to lose, and you’re confronted with an uncomfortable reality that has been supporting that love, how would you deal with it? I’ve been excited about this stuff in each episode, and I really feel that, precariously, the puzzle items are coming collectively. I believe the viewers will even begin to assume extra about love and reality.”

Moon Chae Received, who performs detective Cha Ji Received, mentioned, “I believe that as an individual, one desires to be saved by the one they love. I need to describe this drama as ‘Flower of Salvation.’”

She added, “I believe, by this drama, it is possible for you to to search out your individual solutions to the questions, ‘Can or not it’s potential in a loving relationship for simply the one individual to be saved by the opposite?’ and ‘Can [a relationship] proceed with two individuals as one another’s saviors?’”

Actress Jang Hee Jin, who performs Do Hae Soo, the daughter of a serial killer, mentioned, “Our drama is ‘Flower of Fateful Relationships.’ It’s a hurricane of intertwined fates. Please tune in to search out out the place the characters’ lives first turned entangled, and what truths lie throughout the twisted threads of destiny.”

Search engine optimization Hyun Woo, who performs reporter Kim Mu Jin, mentioned, “In ‘Flower of Evil,’ ‘Flowers of Kindness’ bloom. Characters within the drama, in considering of others first, get harm and develop. There are lots of moments within the drama once I discover myself in inner battle, questioning if I, in the identical scenario, might put others first. With these questions in thoughts, I believe you’ll have the ability to fall even deeper into the drama.”

“Flower of Evil” premieres July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and can be out there on Viki.

Watch the spotlight video right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)