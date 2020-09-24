“Flower Of Evil” Cast Says Goodbye To Drama With Final Remarks

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” is coming to an finish!

With hours simply away from the grand finale, the lead forged shared their ideas concerning the drama’s ending.

First off, Lee Joon Gi, who took the function of the mysterious Do Hyun Soo, mentioned, “The story of ‘The Flower of Evil’ lastly ended after seven months. To be sincere, once we first began, I felt plenty of stress about whether or not I might be capable to painting this function effectively. Because of the director, author, workers, and fellow actors, I used to be capable of wrap up the drama with success.”

Then he added, “Above all, I used to be capable of end the drama with extra vitality due to the viewers who loved and cheered for ‘Flower of Evil.’ I sincerely thanks from the underside of my coronary heart. Though each venture is memorable, I believe this drama will final a very long time in my thoughts. I wish to thank everybody who cherished Do Hyun Soo and ‘Flower of Evil,’ and I really like you all!”

Moon Chae Gained, who performed detective Cha Ji Gained, commented, “We’ve been working for 3 seasons from the nice and cozy spring to the the cool autumn, so I nonetheless can’t imagine ‘Flower of Evil’ is about to finish. Since I did my finest, I believe it will likely be remembered as a venture that’s extra rewarding than ever.”

She continued, “I wish to sincerely thank the viewers for loving the drama. As a lot as I wished to precise Cha Ji Gained’s character and feelings as completely as attainable, there have been some tough moments. However due to the viewers’ love, I used to be capable of overcome them efficiently. I used to be very completely happy to satisfy director Kim Cheol Kyu, author Yoo Jung Hee, the crew, and the forged. Please stay up for the ultimate episode of ‘Flower of Evil.’”

Jang Hee Jin additionally impressed together with her performing as Do Hyun Soo’s sympathetic and warm-hearted older sister Do Hae Soo. The actress shared, “I obtained an sudden quantity of affection, and I used to be very completely happy. I wish to specific my honest gratitude to all of the individuals who made this drama collectively and to the viewers who cherished watching it. The final episode of ‘Flower of Evil’ is lastly airing tonight, so please stick with us till the very finish.”

Kim Moo Jin starred within the drama as reporter Kim Moo Jin and confirmed off his performing abilities with a wide range of feelings. He mentioned, “Because of the enthusiastic love and curiosity of the viewers, we have been capable of wrap up the drama efficiently and safely. I hope the viewers will cheer up throughout this tough time and that this drama has been capable of consolation them. Thanks.”

The ultimate episode of “Flower of Evil” will air on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

