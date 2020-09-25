“Flower Of Evil” Director, Author, And Producer Share Thoughts On The Drama + Overcoming Initial Prejudice

Following the conclusion of tvN’s “Flower of Evil,” the director, author, and chief producer (CP) shared their ideas on the drama and their expertise throughout filming.

“Flower of Evil,” which acquired crucial acclaim and loved optimistic word-of-mouth from viewers, noticed a constant rise in viewership scores over the course of its 16-episode run. The sequence finale, which aired on September 23, achieved the drama’s highest scores to this point.

Expressing his gratitude to everybody who labored on the drama, director Kim Chul Gyu remarked, “I’d wish to thank the entire employees, forged, and manufacturing group for pouring their ardour into ‘Flower of Evil’ in order that it might bloom, even throughout these uneasy occasions fraught with COVID-19, the lengthy storm season, and the warmth of summer time.”

“It was an enormous blessing for me to be a part of ‘Flower of Evil,’ and I used to be extraordinarily joyful throughout the journey of making each scene,” he continued. “I’m grateful that we had been capable of efficiently wrap up the drama with none points, and I need to thank the viewers as soon as once more for giving us their unsparing love and passionate curiosity. I hope that ‘Flower of Evil’ will stay in your hearts for a very long time.”

Author Yoo Jung Hee thanked the drama’s followers specifically, commenting, “I imagine that the life span of a drama is set by viewers’ love, so thanks for giving ‘Flower of Evil’ life.”

“Within the drama, Do Hyun Soo repeatedly misplaced his method and didn’t know the place to go,” stated the author. “Then, in the summertime of 2006, Do Hyun Soo met the one and solely love of his life, Cha Ji Received, in probably the most unusual of supermarkets. He ended up realizing that each one of his wandering up till then had been a journey main him to satisfy his future.”

“Equally, I hope that sooner or later, we are going to all fondly look again at our present wanderings as a journey,” Yoo Jung Hee went on. “With that in thoughts, I’ll bear in mind and love our fundamental characters Do Hyun Soo, Cha Ji Received, Do Hae Soo, and Kim Moo Jin for a very long time.”

Lastly, CP Yoo Sang Received spoke concerning the preliminary problem of overcoming damaging preconceived notions concerning the drama’s story.

“When ‘Flower of Evil’ first started, we confronted numerous prejudice in opposition to the drama, corresponding to ‘The fundamental character is a assassin?’ and ‘Is that this drama actually a romance?’” he recalled. “Nevertheless, because the drama progressed, the character broke down everybody’s preconceived notions. The good mixture of romance and suspense touched the hearts of everybody who was part of the drama.”

The producer went on, “Do Hyun Soo, who lived in hiding for 14 years below the title of Baek Hee Sung, even broke down his personal prejudices in opposition to himself and returned to his personal life as Do Hyun Soo. Equally, regardless that ‘Flower of Evil’ has ended, I hope that we’ll all be capable of shine as we return to our personal locations in life. I need to sincerely thank everybody who stayed with us from the start to the tip, in addition to all of the viewers who gave their like to ‘Flower of Evil.’”

