“Flower Of Evil” Director Explains His Intentions Behind Impactful Episode Ending Scenes

The director of “Flower of Evil” has damaged down the best way sure scenes are filmed and the message he goals to painting.

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” stars Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Gained (performed by Moon Chae Gained). As a detective, Cha Ji Gained begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

The suspenseful thriller has been boasting spectacular viewership rankings because of its thrilling plot, but in addition partially as a result of extraordinarily impactful endings of every episode. Although each episode had its personal distinctive and eye-catching conclusion, director Kim Chul Gyu picked the three most thrilling endings and described his particular intentions for every one.

Spoilers

Episode 1 – Utilization of house and the basement that holds the secrets and techniques behind Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Gained’s seemingly comfortable marriage

The premiere of “Flower of Evil” depicted the comfortable on a regular basis life between married couple Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Gained. Nonetheless, the ending threw in an excessive twist by revealing Baek Hee Sung’s true id as Do Hyun Soo and his workshop on the primary flooring. Lastly, they revealed the key basement the place he had locked up Kim Moo Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo), who is aware of Do Hyun Soo’s secret.

Concerning his motive for selecting this divisive two-story home to painting these secrets and techniques, Kim Chul Gyu defined, “By way of video content material, I believe {that a} character’s surroundings typically explains their persona or circumstances higher than any line or story.”

He continued, “In that side, the second flooring is the nice and cozy and peaceable household house, whereas the primary flooring is the workshop and the house that connects them to the outer world and different folks. Deciding on the basement because the place to carry his darkish secret suits with Do Hyun Soo’s sophisticated and secretive scenario. I believed that having all these separate locations in a single location was obligatory for the character Do Hyun Soo to have the ability to transfer between his extraordinarily advanced and multilayered sides and keep it up this fascinating and nerve-wracking storyline.”

Episode 5 – Contrasts, the music video, and Moon Chae Gained’s feelings after seeing Lee Joon Gi unconscious

The ending of episode 5 had viewers extraordinarily emotional when Cha Ji Gained sobbed as she saved Do Hyun Soo from drowning. In his hazy state, Do Hyun Soo regarded upon his spouse and skilled a change in emotion. In contrast to his previous self, who insisted that he didn’t perceive emotion, he acknowledged what it was wish to really feel apologetic for the primary time and skilled remorse. The scene confirmed Cha Ji Gained’s reflection within the water as she saved her husband, and a few viewers interpreted this to imply that she was saving not solely Baek Hee Sung, but in addition his hidden id Do Hyun Soo.

Concerning this view, Kim Chul Gyu shared, “This drama has a ton of hidden contrasts. Most notably, the distinction between good and unhealthy, lies and fact, love and hate, and although this can be a barely totally different idea, the distinction between melodrama and thriller. I believe the best way these conflicting concepts are all in full power creates the stress that turns into the power that carries the plot.”

The director added, “In the course of it’s the character Do Hyun Soo, who strongly contrasts with the opposite characters throughout the drama. He concurrently has all the contrasts talked about beforehand inside himself. To place it merely, he’s a hard character (not solely to himself, however to different characters as effectively), however he’s additionally a captivating character due to that. I imagine that the ending to episode 5 symbolically reveals what sort of character Do Hyun Soo is.”

Moreover, after the episode, the drama aired a music video depicting Cha Ji Gained’s emotional scene, quite than a preview for his or her subsequent broadcast. Concerning this choice, the director commented, “There have been two intentions. The primary is that episodes 1 to 5 centered on incidents, and the tip of episode 5 marked this halfway level. I needed to ship the message that ranging from episode 6, we’d be focusing extra on emotion quite than particular incidents and portraying a barely totally different story in the interim.”

He continued, “The second is that the influence of having Do Hyun Soo in a vital state within the ending was too sturdy. Realistically, we judged that instantly exhibiting him otherwise within the preview can be uncomfortable.”

Episode 8 – The true Baek Hee Sung vs. the pretend Baek Hee Sung

In episode 8, viewers had been shocked to see the actual Baek Hee Sung (performed by Kim Ji Hoon) get up after being unconscious. This scene was juxtaposed with the face of the pretend Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), who had been utilizing his title and id, and gave viewers the chills.

On the subject of this legendary ending, Kim Chul Gyu shared, “What viewers are in all probability most inquisitive about are, ‘What’s the actual Baek Hee Sung going to do?’ ‘What sort of position will he play?’ and ‘What would be the relationship between the 2 Baek Hee Sung?’ I believe this ending emerged as we thought of what would heighten the curiosity about these questions.”

Episode 9 left an influence with its explosive ending depicting the tense feelings between Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Gained, whereas episode 10 portrayed an emotional ending as Cha Ji Gained’s fellow detective found her husband’s true id. With feedback from viewers like, “Each episode looks like the finale,” viewers expectations and pleasure for the remaining episodes solely proceed to rise.

