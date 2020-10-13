“Flower Of Evil” Director Praises The Solid, Discusses The Hardest Scenes To Movie, And More

Following the conclusion of “Flower of Evil,” director Kim Chul Gyu spoke concerning the forged, probably the most troublesome scenes to movie, his favourite episode ending, and extra.

The thriller drama follows the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received). As a detective, Cha Ji Received begins to develop suspicious of her husband, and the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

Spoilers

It seems that Baek Hee Sung had been hiding his actual identification as Do Hyun Soo, the son of serial killer Do Min Seok (Choi Byung Mo). He’s found by his spouse and so they should face the true Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon), an confederate in Do Min Seok’s murders who was comatose for 15 years. To shield his household, Do Hyun Soo should show he was framed as a assassin, in addition to overcome the trauma associated to his father with the assistance of his spouse.

The finale of “Flower of Evil” aired on September 23 and acquired its highest viewership rankings with 5.7 p.c. Kim Chul Gyu thanked the forged and crew for pouring their ardour into this challenge within the midst of the recent summer season and monsoon season, in addition to a worldwide pandemic. He shared, “Getting to fulfill ‘Flower of Evil’ was luck for me too and I loved the method of making each scene to create drama. I’m grateful we had been capable of end effectively and I need to thank viewers as soon as once more for exhibiting us a lot love and a spotlight.”

Along with the suspense of “Flower of Evil,” the drama additionally had a really emotional storyline. To describe the message of the drama, the director shared, “Each particular person has a seed of evil in them. The means that seed exhibits itself is what determines whether or not that particular person is sweet or unhealthy. Do Hyun Soo’s father was just like the reincarnation of evil and was decided to be sure that the seed inside Do Hyun Soo additionally developed into evil. Regardless of these intentions, I needed to point out the story of how assembly Cha Ji Received turned his seed from unhealthy to good, rising via love and hope.”

Many individuals have stated that the forged of “Flower of Evil” portrayed the most effective roles of their careers via this drama. Kim Chul Gyu responded, “First off, I need to thank these actors for doing their finest in every of their roles. To the purpose the place I can not converse of every of them individually, all of them shocked us with their unbelievable focus and superb appearing for each scene and each episode. Amongst them, I feel that Lee Joon Gi’s unbelievable immersion as Do Hyun Soo, Moon Chae Received’s emotional appearing, the breathtaking Search engine optimization Hyun Woo, Jang Hee Jin‘s heat and authenticity, and Kim Ji Hoon’s impactful, explosive, and stunning appearing, are what allowed this drama to obtain such reward.”

When requested which scene was probably the most troublesome to movie, Kim Chul Gyu answered, “‘Flower of Evil’ was a challenge the place we particularly had loads to consider on set. The state of affairs itself is enjoyable within the script, however there have been so many scenes we needed to be explicit about so as to create a neat and visually convincing scene.”

He elaborated, “Particularly, scenes that required quite a lot of preparation and consideration had been episode 3 the place Hyun Soo is hanging on to the condo balcony, episode 4 the place Hyun Soo and Ji Received are preventing at midnight warehouse, episode 5 the place Kyung Choon kidnaps Hyun Soo to torture him, and the tip of episode 15 the place Hyun Soo and Hee Sung are on the cliff. For scenes like this, we tried our greatest to gather the opinions of completely everybody on set, so we might tune, edit, and confirm to uncover the most suitable choice. By way of this course of, I used to be as soon as once more capable of notice that dramas can not lead to success with the energy of only one particular person. The talents and keenness of everybody concerned should mesh collectively to create the absolute best manufacturing.”

“Flower of Evil” particularly acquired numerous love for the stunning revelations and happenings on the finish of every episode. Kim Chul Gyu was requested to choose his private favourite and he picked episodes 5 and 15 as probably the most memorable. He defined, “These had been scenes that required an immense quantity of vitality and focus. For the reason that forged and crew all did their finest, I feel we had been capable of excellent and exceed expectations on these memorable scenes. I particularly assume I’ll keep in mind Lee Joon Gi’s tears and shouts for a very long time.”

Lastly, the director commented to viewers, “I hope ‘Flower of Evil’ lasts in your hearts for an extended, very long time.”

Watch “Flower of Evil” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)