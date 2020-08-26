“Flower Of Evil” Director Reveals What To Look Forward To In Second Half Of Drama

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” has revealed what viewers can stay up for within the second half of the drama.

“Flower of Evil” is a suspenseful thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Received (performed by Moon Chae Received). As a detective, Cha Ji Received begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end pressured to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

On the second half of the drama, director Kim Cheol Kyu stated, “Ranging from episode 9, the core of the case and the core of the characters’ feelings will start to collide and intersect. I believe viewers will have the ability to benefit from the drama much more as they tune in to see how the serial killer case and the romance between Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Received play out and the way, as a substitute of destroying one another, they really create a synergistic vitality for an excellent conclusion.”

This week’s episodes of “Flower of Evil” will air as scheduled on August 26 and 27 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Subsequent week, “Flower of Evil” solely airs on Wednesday, September 2, and Thursday’s episode will probably be changed by a particular broadcast.

